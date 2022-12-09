NEET SS 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Provisional Allotment List Out, Final List Today at mcc.nic.in

NEET SS 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee has announced the NEET SS 2022 Provisional Seat Allotment List for Round 1. Candidates can check the allotment list through the link available on the official website. As per the notification released, the final seat allotment list of NEET SS Round 1 Counselling will be released today - December 9, 2022.

Candidates can check the NEET SS 2022 Round 1 provisional allotment list through the link on the official website. Candidates must note that the provisional allotment list consists of the names of the students who have been allotted seats in the colleges of their choice. It will give candidates an idea of their probability of securing admission in the first round of the college and course of their choice.

The NEET SS Counselling Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Result will be available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to check the NEET SS 2022 Round 1 allotment result.

Official notification - Click Here

Provisional Result - Click Here

How to check NEET SS 2022 Round 1 Counselling Provisional Allotment List

The link for candidates to check the NEET SS 2022 Round 1 Counselling Final Seat Allotment List 2022 candidates is required to visit the official website. The seat allotment list is available in the form of a PDF format containing the list of students who have been allotted seats based on the choices entered during the NEET SS 2022 Choice filling process.

Step 1: Visit the NEET SS Counselling official website

Step 2: Click on the SS counselling Round 1 Provisional allotment list

Step 3: The Allotment list will be displayed

Step 4: Download the NEET SS 2022 Counselling Provisional allotment result for further reference

Candidates allotted seats in the first allotment round are required to complete the admission process within the stipulated time period given. Details regarding the admissions will be mentioned as and when the final allotment list is released.

