    NEET UG 2021 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Provisional Result Declared at mcc.nic.in

    The Medical Councilling Committee has issued the provisional result for Special Stray Vacancy Round for the NEET UG 2021 Counselling. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can visit the official website to check the provisional results. 

    Created On: Apr 22, 2022 16:16 IST
    Modified on: Apr 22, 2022 16:16 IST
    NEET UG 2021 Counselling: The Medical Councilling Committee has issued the provisional result for Special Stray Vacancy Round for the NEET UG 2021 Counselling. Candidates who were unable to secure a seat in the counselling rounds and completed the registrations for the Special Stray Vacancy can visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee to check the provisional results.

    As per the statement released by the Medical Counselling Committee, in case of any discrepancies in the special stray vacancy round of NEET UG 2021 Counselling cam inform the same to the Medical Counselling Committee until 4 PM today. Candidates are required to mail the same at mccresultquery@gmail.com

    The Medical Counselling Committee has further added that the Special streay Vacancy round provisional result can be subjected to change as it is only indicative. It further adds that candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seats in the provisional results and the results cannot be challenged before the court of Law. 

    The Medical Counselling Committee has also advised candidates not to approach the allotted colleges or institutions on the basis of the provisional results of the Special Stray Vacancy round. Candidates are allowed to visit the allotted institutions only after the declaration of the final results of the Special Stray Vacancy round. 

