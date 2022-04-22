Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    Nagpur University Exams 2022 in online mode from Mid-May, Offline Exams to be Optional

    Nagpur University Exams 2022: Nagpur University will hold its upcoming semester exams in online mode as per the latest update. The Nagpur University Semester Exams 2022 will be held in Mid-May and offline exams will be made optional and students can visit campus to appear for them.

    Nagpur University Exams 2022: In a major relief to the students, Nagpur University has announced that it will be holding the upcoming semester exams in online mode or format. The decision comes following protests being held by students’ groups against the offline exams announced earlier which were to be held from 25th April 2022. Cancelling the offline exams, the varsity will now hold Nagpur University Semester Exams 2022 online as per the latest notification published on its website.

    Decision after Students Protest against Offline Exams

    As per the original decision announced by the university, the semester exams of Nagpur university were to be held in the offline format on campus. However, the majority of the students were against this decision and protested against it demanding online exams. Students cited that as the entire semester was taught online or virtually, it is imperative that the exams are also held in online mode. Along with this, some students also cited the rising number of COVID-19 cases and their safety concerns as a major reason for demanding online exams.

    Nagpur University Exams 2022 in Hybrid Mode

    Looking at the demands raised by the students, the university has announced that Nagpur University Exams 2022 will be held in hybrid mode i.e., in both online and offline format. As a majority of students have demanded online exams, the university will be holding the semester exams virtually, but, at the same time, students have also been given a choice to appear for the exam if offline format by visiting the campus.

    Exams from Mid-May

    Along with confirming the switch to online mode for the Nagpur University Exam 2022, the varsity has also given a tentative date for the same. As per the notification, the semester exams of Nagpur University will be held from mid-May onwards. While the exact detailed subject-wise timetable is still awaited, students can start preparing for Nagpur University Online Exams 2022 according to the tentative date. The detailed date sheet or exam schedule will soon be notified by the varsity on its official website nagpuruniversity.ac.in.

