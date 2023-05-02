NEET Admit Card 2023 out to be Shortly, Check Exam Pattern, Timings Here

NEET UG 2023 Admit Card: As per the latest updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit card for NEET UG 2023 exam today i.e. May 2, 2023. Once the link is activated, the paid applicants will be able to download it from the official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in. They will have to enter the login credentials to access the admission ticket. Candidates can check out the exam details here.

According to the official schedule, NTA will conduct the NEET UG exam 2023 on May 7, 2023. The exam will have a duration of 3 hours 20 minutes and will be conducted from 2:00 to 5: 20 pm. It will be a pen & paper-based test, to be answered on the specially designed machine gradable OMR sheet using a ballpoint pen. Moreover tampering with the OMR at any stage will lead to debarring of the candidature for 03 years.

NEET UG Admit Card 2023- Direct Link (Available Soon)

How to Download NEET UG 2023 Admit Card?

Registered candidates will be able to download the NEET Admit Card 2023 soon from the official website. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to access it-

Step 1: Go to the official website of NEET NTA i.e. neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on admit card link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: NEET UG 2023 Admit Card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the same

Step 6: Keep at least 2 hard copies for exam purposes.

NEET UG Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates who are going to appear in the exam must be familiar with the exam pattern. They can check out the pattern of the test here-

The Test pattern of NEET (UG) - 2023 comprises four Subjects. Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 Questions and Section B will have 15 Questions.

Out of these 15 Questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 Questions. So, the total number of questions and utilization of time will remain the same.

Also Read: GSEB Board Class 12th Science Result 2023: List of Websites to Check Gujarat HSC Science Results; Know Where to Check