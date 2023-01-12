NEET UG 2023 Registration Date Soon, Know Official Website, Latest Updates Here

NEET UG 2023 Registration Date: National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) registration date soon. Once the registration link is activated, candidates can register themselves on the official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in. Meanwhile, authorities have already released the NEET UG 2023 Exam date i.e. May 7, 2023. Candidates can now start preparing for the NEET UG 2023 exam.

NEET UG is the only exam held for admission to MBBS and BDS in India. Since the exam date is announced, candidates must start preparing for NEET UG 2023. The NEET UG Exam pattern and syllabus are expected to remain the same as the previous year, however, if any substantial changes are made, candidates will be notified about the same. Till the candidates can check the previous year's exam pattern for preparation purposes here.

NEET UG 2023 Exam Pattern

The below-mentioned exam pattern is based on the previous year. It is expected the pattern will remain the same and any significant changes will be informed by authorities. Candidates can prepare for the exam based on this pattern for now-

NEET UG will consist of four subjects -- Physics, Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology. All the subjects will consist of two sections.

Section A will have 35 questions whereas section B will have only 15 questions. Out of the 15 questions from Section B, medical aspirants had to choose to attempt any 10 questions.

How to Register for NEET UG 2023?

As per the latest updates, the NEET UG registration date 2023 is going to be announced soon at neet.nta.nic.in. Once the link is activated, candidates can apply for NEET UG 2023 exam. They can follow these steps to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on NEET UG 2023 registration link

Step 3: Register with asked details

Step 4: Now login with required credentials

Step 5: Fill out the NEET UG 2023 application form

Step 6: Upload documents and pay required fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take printouts

