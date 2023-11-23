NEET UG 2024 NMC Revises Eligibility Criteria, Check Details Here

NEET UG 2024 Eligibility Criteria: The National Medical Commission has revised the NEET UG 2024 eligibility criteria. As per the revised criteria, candidates who have studied physics, chemistry biology/ biotechnology as additional subjects for their qualifying class 12 exams will be eligible to appear for the medical entrance exam. As per the earlier eligibility, candidates applying for the NEET Exams were required to have studied physics, chemistry, and biology./ biotechnology as mandatory subjects.

The decision to revise the eligibility was taken after considering the new education policy. As per the meeting conducted it was decided that considering the NEP which permits an extent of flexibility in the study of various subjects after passing class 12 the previous approach of the Medical Council of India needs to be changed by permitting students who have taken PCB/Biotechnology as additional subjects to appear for the medical entrance exam.

NEET UG 2024 Eligibility Criteria Official notification - Click Here

According to the official notification issued by the commission, the recently issued Graduate Medical Education Regulation 2023 has replaced the previous regulations issued by MCI for MBBS admissions as per which Biology/ Biotechnology or any other requisite subjects could not be completed as an additional subject after passing class 12.

The Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) states that the provisions were challenged earlier due to which students were debarred from appearing for the NEET UG Exam and the applications were rejected further affecting candidates seeking admissions to the MBBS programme in foreign medical institutions.

Students who fulfill the eligibility criteria after the present notification will be allowed to appear for the NEET UG 2024 exams.

