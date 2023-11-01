NEET UG 2024 Registrations Shortly; Check Chapter-wise Weightage for Physics Here

NEET UG 2024: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) is going to be held on May 5, 2024. National Testing Agency, NTA will soon announce the application dates on the official website: neet.nta.nic.in. Along with this, the information bulletin will also be released.

Aspirants willing to take admission to MBBS/BDS courses after their board exams can appear for NEET UG 2024. National Medical Commission (NMC) has revised the NEET Syllabus 2024 after inspecting the CISCE, CBSE, and state board syllabi.

NMC has further asked the concerned authorities to prepare study material on the basis of the revised NEET Syllabus 2024. The question paper is normally based on class 10th and 12th chapters. Candidates can check out the chapter-wise physics weightage here.

NEET UG 2024: Chapter-wise Weightage of Physics

Check out the details below:

Unit Chapters Weightage I Physical-world and measurement 2% Chapter–1: Physical World Chapter–2: Units and Measurements II Kinematics 3% Chapter–3: Motion in a Straight Line Chapter–4: Motion in a Plane III Laws of Motion 3% Chapter–5: Laws of Motion IV Work, Energy and Power 4% Chapter–6: Work, Energy and Power V Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body 5% Chapter–7: System of Particles and Rotational Motion VI Gravitation 2% Chapter–8: Gravitation VII Properties of Bulk Matter 3% Chapter–9: Mechanical Properties of Solids Chapter–10: Mechanical Properties of Fluids Chapter–11: Thermal Properties of Matter VIII Thermodynamics 9% Chapter–12: Thermodynamics IX Behaviour of Perfect Gas and Kinetic Theory 3% Chapter–13: Kinetic Theory X Oscillation and Waves 3% Chapter–14: Oscillations Chapter–15: Waves Class 12 Unit Chapters Weightage I Electrostatics 9% Chapter-1: Electric Charges and Fields Chapter-2: Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance II Current Electricity 8% Chapter-3: Current Electricity II Magnetic Effect of Current and Magnetism 5% Chapter-4: Moving Charges and Magnetism Chapter-5: Magnetism and Matter IV Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Current 8% Chapter-6: Electromagnetic Induction Chapter-7: Alternating Current V Electromagnetic Waves 5% Chapter-8: Electromagnetic Waves VI Optics 10% Chapter-9: Ray Optics and Optical Instruments Chapter-10: Wave Optics VII Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation 6% Chapter-11: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter VIII Atoms and Nuclei 3% Chapter-12: Atoms Chapter-13: Nuclei IX Electronic Devices 9% Chapter-14: Semiconductor Electronics Total 100%

