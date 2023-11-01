NEET UG 2024 Registrations Shortly; Check Chapter-wise Weightage for Physics Here

NEET UG 2024: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) is going to be held on May 5, 2024. National Testing Agency, NTA will soon announce the application dates on the official website: neet.nta.nic.in. Along with this, the information bulletin will also be released.
Aspirants willing to take admission to MBBS/BDS courses after their board exams can appear for NEET UG 2024. National Medical Commission (NMC) has revised the NEET Syllabus 2024 after inspecting the CISCE, CBSE, and state board syllabi.
NMC has further asked the concerned authorities to prepare study material on the basis of the revised NEET Syllabus 2024. The question paper is normally based on class 10th and 12th chapters. Candidates can check out the chapter-wise physics weightage here.
NEET UG 2024: Chapter-wise Weightage of Physics
Check out the details below:
|
Unit
|
Chapters
|
Weightage
|
I
|
Physical-world and measurement
|
2%
|
Chapter–1: Physical World
|
Chapter–2: Units and Measurements
|
II
|
Kinematics
|
3%
|
Chapter–3: Motion in a Straight Line
|
Chapter–4: Motion in a Plane
|
III
|
Laws of Motion
|
3%
|
Chapter–5: Laws of Motion
|
IV
|
Work, Energy and Power
|
4%
|
Chapter–6: Work, Energy and Power
|
V
|
Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body
|
5%
|
Chapter–7: System of Particles and Rotational Motion
|
VI
|
Gravitation
|
2%
|
Chapter–8: Gravitation
|
VII
|
Properties of Bulk Matter
|
3%
|
Chapter–9: Mechanical Properties of Solids
|
Chapter–10: Mechanical Properties of Fluids
|
Chapter–11: Thermal Properties of Matter
|
VIII
|
Thermodynamics
|
9%
|
Chapter–12: Thermodynamics
|
IX
|
Behaviour of Perfect Gas and Kinetic Theory
|
3%
|
Chapter–13: Kinetic Theory
|
X
|
Oscillation and Waves
|
3%
|
Chapter–14: Oscillations
|
Chapter–15: Waves
|
Class 12
|
Unit
|
Chapters
|
Weightage
|
I
|
Electrostatics
|
9%
|
Chapter-1: Electric Charges and Fields
|
Chapter-2: Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance
|
II
|
Current Electricity
|
8%
|
Chapter-3: Current Electricity
|
II
|
Magnetic Effect of Current and Magnetism
|
5%
|
Chapter-4: Moving Charges and Magnetism
|
Chapter-5: Magnetism and Matter
|
IV
|
Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Current
|
8%
|
Chapter-6: Electromagnetic Induction
|
Chapter-7: Alternating Current
|
V
|
Electromagnetic Waves
|
5%
|
Chapter-8: Electromagnetic Waves
|
VI
|
Optics
|
10%
|
Chapter-9: Ray Optics and Optical Instruments
|
Chapter-10: Wave Optics
|
VII
|
Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation
|
6%
|
Chapter-11: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter
|
VIII
|
Atoms and Nuclei
|
3%
|
Chapter-12: Atoms
|
Chapter-13: Nuclei
|
IX
|
Electronic Devices
|
9%
|
Chapter-14: Semiconductor Electronics
|
Total
|
100%
