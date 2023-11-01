NEET UG 2024 Registrations Shortly; Check Chapter-wise Weightage for Physics Here

  1. Home
NEET UG 2024 registrations will begin soon. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) is going to be held on May 5, 2024. Check Chapter-wise Weightage for Physics Here

Updated: Nov 1, 2023 11:29 IST
NEET UG 2024: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) is going to be held on May 5, 2024. National Testing Agency, NTA will soon announce the application dates on the official website: neet.nta.nic.in. Along with this, the information bulletin will also be released.

Aspirants willing to take admission to MBBS/BDS courses after their board exams can appear for NEET UG 2024. National Medical Commission (NMC) has revised the NEET Syllabus 2024 after inspecting the CISCE, CBSE, and state board syllabi.

NMC has further asked the concerned authorities to prepare study material on the basis of the revised NEET Syllabus 2024. The question paper is normally based on class 10th and 12th chapters. Candidates can check out the chapter-wise physics weightage here.

NEET UG 2024: Chapter-wise Weightage of Physics

Check out the details below:

Unit

Chapters

Weightage

I

Physical-world and measurement

2%

Chapter–1: Physical World

Chapter–2: Units and Measurements

II

Kinematics

3%

Chapter–3: Motion in a Straight Line

Chapter–4: Motion in a Plane

III

Laws of Motion

3%

Chapter–5: Laws of Motion

IV

Work, Energy and Power

4%

Chapter–6: Work, Energy and Power

V

Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body

5%

Chapter–7: System of Particles and Rotational Motion

VI

Gravitation

2%

Chapter–8: Gravitation

VII

Properties of Bulk Matter

3%

Chapter–9: Mechanical Properties of Solids

Chapter–10: Mechanical Properties of Fluids

Chapter–11: Thermal Properties of Matter

VIII

Thermodynamics

9%

Chapter–12: Thermodynamics

IX

Behaviour of Perfect Gas and Kinetic Theory

3%

Chapter–13: Kinetic Theory

X

Oscillation and Waves

3%

Chapter–14: Oscillations

Chapter–15: Waves

Class 12

Unit

Chapters

Weightage

I

Electrostatics

9%

Chapter-1: Electric Charges and Fields

Chapter-2: Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance

II

Current Electricity

8%

Chapter-3: Current Electricity

II

Magnetic Effect of Current and Magnetism

5%

Chapter-4: Moving Charges and Magnetism

Chapter-5: Magnetism and Matter

IV

Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Current

8%

Chapter-6: Electromagnetic Induction

Chapter-7: Alternating Current

V

Electromagnetic Waves

5%

Chapter-8: Electromagnetic Waves

VI

Optics

10%

Chapter-9: Ray Optics and Optical Instruments

Chapter-10: Wave Optics

VII

Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation

6%

Chapter-11: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter

VIII

Atoms and Nuclei

3%

Chapter-12: Atoms

Chapter-13: Nuclei

IX

Electronic Devices

9%

Chapter-14: Semiconductor Electronics

Total

100%

