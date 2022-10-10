NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registrations to begin tomorrow at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registrations to begin tomorrow - October 11, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the NEET UG 2022 exams and have qualified with the required marks can visit the official website to register for the online counselling procedure.

The NEET UG 2022 Counselling registration link will be available on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee. Eligible candidates are required to first visit the official website and enter the required details in the NEET UG Counselling 2022 registration link given. Only after completing the registration process will candidates be able to complete the NEET UG 2022 Counselling application and choice filling. After completing the choice-filling process candidates can submit the application fee and await the allotment list which will be released.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Schedule - Click Here

According to the given schedule, the last date for students to complete the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration is October 17, 2022. The window for candidates to complete the choice-filling procedure will be open from October 14 to 18, 2022, while the allotment results based on the choices entered will be released on October 21, 2022.

Medical Counselling Committee will be conducting a total of 2 rounds of counselling followed by a mop-up round. Candidates can check the steps provided here to complete the NEET UG 2022 Counselling registration.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registrations

The NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration link will be available on the official website on October 11, 2022. To register for the counselling process candidates are required to visit the official website and complete the registrations by entering the required details in the registration link given.

Step 1: Visit the NEET UG Counselling Website

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Section on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the Registration link and enter the required details

Step 4: Enter the details in the application form and upload all required documents

Step 5: Click on the choice filling link and enter the choices as per the order of preference

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission

Candidates must note that the NEET UG 2022 Seat allotment result will be announced based on the choices entered by students in the choice-filling procedure. Candidates when entering the choices must make sure that they give preference to the course and college of their choice first.

Those who have been allotted seats in the college and course of their choice need to complete the document verification process and report to the allotted colleges to complete the admission process.

