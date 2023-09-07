NEET UG Counselling 2023 Final Results to Release Today at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) final seat results today: September 7, 2023. Candidates can check out the results on the official website: mcc.nic.in. The authorities published the provisional results on September 6, 2023.

The authorities asked the candidates to report any discrepancy in the provisional results by 10:00 AM today via email at mccresultquery@gmail.com. The NEET UG counselling 2023 round 3 results were slated to be announced on September 8, 2023. However, it has been preponed.

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Final Result- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access results is given below:

NEET UG Round 3 Final Results 2023 CLICK HERE

How to Check NEET UG Counselling 2023 Final Results?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access:

Step 1: Visit the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the final result of UG Round 3 link

Step 3: A PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check results and download the same

MCC NEET UG 2023 Provisional Results

NEET UG Counselling 2023 provisional results were out on September 6, 2023. The Candidates are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law.

The Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of the NEET UG Counselling 2023 and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website.

