NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Choice Filling Begins Today, Choice Locking On Sept 5

NEET UG Choice-filling Round 3: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the choice-filling process for the round 3 seat allotment process today, September 1, 2023. Candidates who have registered to participate in the third round of NEET UG seat allotment can visit the official website and use their login credentials to log in and enter the choices for allotment.

The NEET UG counselling 2023 round 3 choice filling link will remain open until September 5, 2023. Candidates participating in the counselling round are required to enter their choice of college and course in the choice filling form in their order of preference for allotment. The window to lock the choices will be available on September 5, 2023. Candidates are advised to arrange the order of choices and lock the same before the window closes.

To enter the choices for NEET UG round 3 seat allotment candidates can visit the official website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also complete the choice filling and locking procedure through the link given below.

How to Enter Choices for NEET UG Counselling Round 3

The choice-filling window for candidates to participate in the third round of counselling for NEET UG is available on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee. Candidates who have registered for the seat allotment process can follow the steps given below to enter the choices for seat allotment.

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC

Step 2: Click on the UG counselling link

Step 3: Login through the registration link under candidate activity

Step 4: Enter the choices in the order of preference for allotment

Step 5: Save the order and click on submit

NEET UG Counselling Schedule Round 3

Particulars Date NEET UG round 3 choice filling September 1 to 5 NEET UG counselling choice locking September 5, 2023 Processing of seat allotment September 6 to 7, 2023 Round 3 allotment result September 8, 2023 Uploading of documents on MCC portal September 9, 2023 Reporting September 10 to 18, 2023

