NExT Mock Test 2023: Deadline to Generate EUC and Complete Application Form Tomorrow

NExT Mock Test 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will close the NExT mock test application window for candidates who already generated the EUC code tomorrow. Also, those who have not generated the Examination Unique Code (EUC) yet must do the same before the last date: July 14, 2023, up to 5.00 PM.

AIIMS had previously ended the NExT Mock Test 2023 basic registrations on July 10, 2023. Now, candidates who have not generated the EUC code or those who have generated it but did not fill out the application form have to do so before the deadline. According to the official schedule, AIIMS NExT mock test 2023 is scheduled for July 28, 2023.

NExT Mock Test 2023 Application Form- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to fill out the form is given below:

AIIMS NExT Mock Test 2023 Official Link Click Here

What is Examination Unique Code, EUC?

The Examination Unique Code (EUC) is a unique code that is generated by candidates on the official website of the National Medical Commission (NMC) to apply for the NExT Mock Exam. The EUC is specific to each examination instance and must be generated afresh for any instance of examination in relation to the NExT NMC exam.

How to Generate EUC for NExT Mock Test 2023 Application?

To generate the EUC, candidates must log in to the official website with their registered ID and password. Once logged in, they will see a link to generate the EUC. After generating the EUC, candidates must complete the application form for the NExT Mock Exam.

When Will AIIMS NExT Mock Test 2023 Admit Card Release?

Candidates who complete all the steps of the application process will be issued the NexT 2023 admit card for the mock test. The admit card will be released on July 21 and can be downloaded from the official website: next.aiimsexams.ac.in. The admit card will contain details such as the IP address, bar code, roll number, name, and photograph of the candidate.

About NExt Mock Test 2023

The AIIMS NExT Mock Exam is scheduled to be held on July 28 in computer-based mode. There will be two papers in two shifts, morning and afternoon. Paper 1 will have 120 questions and Paper 2 will have 140 questions. There is a provision for negative marking in the exam.

