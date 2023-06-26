NFAT 2023 Exam City Slip Released, Get Direct Link Here

NFAT 2023 Exam City Slip: National Testing Agency has released the advanced city intimation slip for the National Forensic Admission Test (NFAT). The NFAT 2023 exams are conducted for admissions to the UG, PG, and PG Diploma courses offered by National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU). Students who have applied for the entrance exam can download the advance city slip through the link given on the official website.
NTA will be conducting the NFAT 2023 exams on July 1 and 2, 2023. Candidates must note that the exam city slip provides them with details regarding the city where they will be allotted their exam centre. The link for students to download the NFAT 2023 admit card will be released separately.
The NFAT 2023 advanced city slip will be available on the official website - nat.nta.ac.in. Candidates can also download the advanced city slip through the link given here.
NFAT 2023 Advanced city slip - Click Here
How to Download NFAT 2023 Advanced City Slip
The advanced city intimation slip for the NFAT 2023 exam is available for download on the official website. Candidates can download the NFAT advanced city intimation slip by following the steps provided below.
Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA NFAT 2023
Step 2: Click on the NFAT city intimation slip link on the homepage
Step 3: Enter the email id and date of birth in the link provided
Step 5: The exam city slip will be displayed
Step 6: Download the NFAT advanced city slip for further reference
Details Mentioned on NFAT 2023 Exam City Slip
The following details will be given on the NFAT 2023 exam city intimation slip
- Candidate name
- Exam details
- Exam centre city
- Exam Instructions
