NIFT 2024 Application Form Date; Check Participating Colleges, Seat Intake Here

NIFT 2024 Participating Colleges: The National Institute of Fashion Technology is likely to release the application form for NIFT 2024 in November. Interested candidates will be able to apply on the official website: nift.ac.in. The registration process will be live for admission to BDes, BF. Tech, MDes, M.F. Tech, and M.F.M. courses.

At present, there are a total of 18 participating institutes offering a combined intake of 5,215 seats. Candidates will be granted admission on the basis of NIFT 2024 merit rank. Out of the total seat intake, 4324 seats are there for All India Candidates, 405 are state domicile and the last 470 are NRI seats.

BDes programme has a total of 2748 seats, B.F. Tech has 542 whereas the masters programme has 1034. Candidates can check out the institute-wise seat availability for undergraduate and postgraduate courses below.

NIFT 2024 Participating Colleges - All India Seats (Seat Intake)

Check out the list of NIFT 2024 participating colleges along with the seat intake here.

Institute B.Des + B.F.Tech Masters Total Intake NIFT Kolkata 266 38 304 NIFT New Delhi 266 110 376 NIFT Bhopal 170 34 204 NIFT Raebareli 190 38 228 NIFT Gandhinagar 190 110 300 NIFT Hyderabad 228 38 266 NIFT Kannur 170 68 238 NIFT Chennai 266 72 338 NIFT Mumbai 228 76 304 NIFT Bengaluru 228 110 338 NIFT Patna 170 34 204 NIFT Panchkula 136 68 204 NIFT Srinagar 102 34 136 NIFT Bhubaneswar 170 34 204 NIFT Kangra 170 34+34 238 NIFT Jodhpur 170 34 204 NIFT Shillong 136 34 170 NIFT Daman 34 34 68 Total 3290 1034 4,324

