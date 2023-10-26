NIFT 2024 Application Form Date; Check Participating Colleges, Seat Intake Here

NIFT 2024 Participating Colleges: The National Institute of Fashion Technology is likely to release the application form for NIFT 2024 in November. Interested candidates will be able to apply on the official website: nift.ac.in. The registration process will be live for admission to BDes, BF. Tech, MDes, M.F. Tech, and M.F.M. courses.
At present, there are a total of 18 participating institutes offering a combined intake of 5,215 seats. Candidates will be granted admission on the basis of NIFT 2024 merit rank. Out of the total seat intake, 4324 seats are there for All India Candidates, 405 are state domicile and the last 470 are NRI seats.
BDes programme has a total of 2748 seats, B.F. Tech has 542 whereas the masters programme has 1034. Candidates can check out the institute-wise seat availability for undergraduate and postgraduate courses below.
NIFT 2024 Participating Colleges - All India Seats (Seat Intake)
Check out the list of NIFT 2024 participating colleges along with the seat intake here.
|
Institute
|
B.Des + B.F.Tech
|
Masters
|
Total Intake
|
NIFT Kolkata
|
266
|
38
|
304
|
NIFT New Delhi
|
266
|
110
|
376
|
NIFT Bhopal
|
170
|
34
|
204
|
NIFT Raebareli
|
190
|
38
|
228
|
NIFT Gandhinagar
|
190
|
110
|
300
|
NIFT Hyderabad
|
228
|
38
|
266
|
NIFT Kannur
|
170
|
68
|
238
|
NIFT Chennai
|
266
|
72
|
338
|
NIFT Mumbai
|
228
|
76
|
304
|
NIFT Bengaluru
|
228
|
110
|
338
|
NIFT Patna
|
170
|
34
|
204
|
NIFT Panchkula
|
136
|
68
|
204
|
NIFT Srinagar
|
102
|
34
|
136
|
NIFT Bhubaneswar
|
170
|
34
|
204
|
NIFT Kangra
|
170
|
34+34
|
238
|
NIFT Jodhpur
|
170
|
34
|
204
|
NIFT Shillong
|
136
|
34
|
170
|
NIFT Daman
|
34
|
34
|
68
|
Total
|
3290
|
1034
|
4,324
