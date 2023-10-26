  1. Home
NIFT 2024 Application Form Date; Check Participating Colleges, Seat Intake Here

The NIFT 2024 Application Form is going to be released soon.  Interested candidates will be able to apply on the official website: nift.ac.in. Check participating colleges here.

Oct 26, 2023
Oct 26, 2023
NIFT 2024 Participating Colleges: The National Institute of Fashion Technology is likely to release the application form for NIFT 2024 in November. Interested candidates will be able to apply on the official website: nift.ac.in. The registration process will be live for admission to BDes, BF. Tech, MDes, M.F. Tech, and M.F.M. courses. 

At present, there are a total of 18 participating institutes offering a combined intake of 5,215 seats. Candidates will be granted admission on the basis of NIFT 2024 merit rank. Out of the total seat intake, 4324 seats are there for All India Candidates, 405 are state domicile and the last 470 are NRI seats.

BDes programme has a total of 2748 seats, B.F. Tech has 542 whereas the masters programme has 1034. Candidates can check out the institute-wise seat availability for undergraduate and postgraduate courses below.

NIFT 2024 Participating Colleges - All India Seats (Seat Intake)

Check out the list of NIFT 2024 participating colleges along with the seat intake here.

Institute

B.Des + B.F.Tech

Masters

Total Intake

NIFT Kolkata

266

38

304

NIFT New Delhi

266

110

376

NIFT Bhopal

170

34

204

NIFT Raebareli

190

38

228

NIFT Gandhinagar

190

110

300

NIFT Hyderabad

228

38

266

NIFT Kannur

170

68

238

NIFT Chennai

266

72

338

NIFT Mumbai

228

76

304

NIFT Bengaluru

228

110

338

NIFT Patna

170

34

204

NIFT Panchkula

136

68

204

NIFT Srinagar

102

34

136

NIFT Bhubaneswar

170

34

204

NIFT Kangra

170

34+34

238

NIFT Jodhpur

170

34

204

NIFT Shillong

136

34

170

NIFT Daman

34

34

68

Total

3290

1034

4,324

