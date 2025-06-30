NIOS Class 10th Result 2025 Released At results.nios.ac.in, Check Steps to Download Marks Online Here

News

NIOS 10th result 2025: The NIOS Class 10 Result 2025 has announced on results.nios.ac.in. Students can use DigiLocker, SMS, roll number, or DOB to check. Scorecard information will include grades, marks, and eligibility. Students can then choose to take ODE/reevaluation or move on to Class 11.

NIOS Class 10 Result 2025 has been announced on its official website results.nios.ac.in. Students can use DigiLocker and SMS, or their roll number and DOB, to view their results. Marks, grades, and eligibility status are all included in the scorecard. Prepare your login credentials and double-check everything. Students who meet the requirements can move on to Class 11 or, if necessary, ask for an ODE or reevaluation. Once the marksheet has been downloaded, the information needs to be reviewed and verified. The NIOS mark sheet will include the candidate's name, birthdate, roll number, and results from the 2025 NIOS Class 10 exams. On June 16, 2025, the 2025 class 12 results were released. The NIOS 10th test was given by the National Institute of Open Schooling between April 9 and May 19, 2025.

Get The Latest Update ON NIOS Class 10 Result 2025 NIOS Class 10 Result 2025: Improvement Exam 2025 Applications for NIOS improvement examinations are available to those who wish to raise their results. Students in Classes 10 and 12 who did not receive passing grades in one or more subjects will take it. The application form for improvement examinations is available on the official website for students. A certain amount for each subject to show up on the improvement tests. Students must appear in both theoretical and practical subjects independently when it comes to the practical subjects. NIOS Class 10 Result 2025: Rechecking The board makes it possible to recheck the Class 10 and 12 NIOS Result 2025. Within 15 days of the results being announced, anyone who wants to request a recheck of their NIOS Result Class 2025 can do so. The application fee, which must be paid online, is INR 300 per subject for rechecking results. The student will be informed of the updated grades. Details mentioned on NIOS Result 2025 The mark sheet will have the subject-wise marks obtained by the candidate along with the following details: Candidate’s name

Date of Birth

Enrollment number

Course/Class

Examination Year

Examination Month

Total Marks

Qualifying Status

Mother’s name

Father’s name

Abbreviations

Marks scored in theory and practical NIOS Result Dates for October 2025 (Class 10 and 12) Events Dates Theory exam October 2025* Practical exam for 12th September 2025* NIOS 10th practical exams September 2025* NIOS 12th Result announcement date January 2026* Re-evaluation/rechecking application date Within 15 days after result Re-evaluated result date Within 60 days from the date of application NIOS Result 2025 Class 10 January 2026* Steps to check NIOS Result 2025 via SMS

Students can easily check their NIOS 10th Result 2025 and NIOS 12th Result 2025 via SMS. For the same, students can follow the steps mentioned below: Step 1: Type an SMS: NIOS10Roll Number or NIOS12Roll number Step 2: Send the message to 5676750 Step 3: NIOS Result will be sent to you via SMS. Step 4: Students must take a screenshot of their NIOS Result 2025 and secure it for future references.

NIOS Class 10 Result 2025: Steps To check After all this, one can follow these simple steps to check and download the scorecard: Results.nios.ac.in is the official results portal.

Select the NIOS Class 10 Result 2025 link.

Type in your security code, date of birth, and roll number.

After you submit your information, your scorecard will show up on the screen.

Get the scorecard and print it out. NIOS Class 10 Result 2025: Details Mentioned on the Marksheet Every student should be careful to make sure that the following details are accurately listed on their individual scorecards: Student's name and enrollment number

Birthdate

Subject-specific grades attained

Total points and eligibility

Grade and outcome comments NIOS Registration: Required Documents A recent passport-sized color photo signed (preferably in black pen)

Identity that can be verified (passport, ration card, Aadhaar card, etc.)

Evidence of birthday that can be verified

A valid proof of residency

Eighth-grade mark sheet or a self-certificate if enrolled in a secondary program.

Class 10 mark sheet (for senior secondary courses)

Social Category/Caste Certificate (if OBC, SC, or ST are the social categories).

Certificate of status as an ex-serviceman (where applicable)

Certificate of Disability (if appropriate)

Failed to The Reference Number or Enrollment Number should be included on the mark sheet if the student is requesting a Transfer of Credit (TOC).

What Comes After the Result? Students who pass the Class 10 boards will have a new avenue to pursue admission to junior colleges and schools in Class 11. Students can participate in the On-Demand Examination (ODE), which NIOS will administer later this year, or request a reevaluation if they are unhappy with the results.For future use in admissions, students must also download and store hard and soft copies of the scorecard. Students should remain calm till the announcement and continue to monitor the official result webpage as the NIOS 10th Result 2025 draws near. Maintaining login credentials and enrollment numbers will reduce issues during the last-minute rush. One can rely on any of the other solutions, such as SMS or DigiLocker, if the website occurs to reply slowly. This will be a significant turning point in your academic career. I wish all students who are awaiting their results the best of luck.