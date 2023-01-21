NIOS Public Exam Class 10, 12 Results 2022 Announced for April Session, Know Where To Check

NIOS Public Exam Result 2022 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released NIOS public class 10, 12 exam April result 2022 in online mode. The NIOS public result class 10 and 12 exam can be checked at results.nios.ac.in. Students will have to use their enrollment number to check and download NIOS public exam result 2022 for April. Students will also be able to request for NIOS result correction within 30 days from the date of announcement of result. The officials have announced the NIOS public result 2022 for the exam held in October-November.

Where To Check NIOS Public Exam Class 10, 12 Results 2022?

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the class 10, 12 results 2022 in online mode. Therefore, students will have to visit the official website - results.nios.ac.in to check their NIOS Public Exam Class 10, 12 Results 2022. Further, the officials will not send the result via post or any mode. Students must check the same in online mode by using their enrollment number.

How To Check NIOS Public Exam Class 10, 12 Results 2022?

The NIOS result includes details such as subject-wise marks, total marks, and qualifying status. Go through the steps to know how to check and download NIOS public exam class 10, 12 results 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NIOS result - results.nios.ac.in.

2nd Step - Click on the NIOS Public Exam Result 2022 for Class 10, 12 link, on the homepage.

3rd Step - In the login window, enter the enrollment number and captcha code.

4th Step - The NIOS 10th, 12th result 2022 will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Now, download and save it for future reference.

How To Apply for Corrections in NIOS Public Exam Class 10, 12 Results 2022?

As per the official notice, the students will be able to apply for NIOS public result correction by paying Rs 50. They will have to select the subject for which they want to apply NIOS results 2022 correction. After selecting the subject, select the type of result correction available for the students - Practical marks not included in the result, TMA marks not included in the result, TOC marks not included in the result, Marked ABSENT in Theory. Now, select the same and apply. Also, for any NIOS result related queries, students can send email to result@nios.ac.in.

