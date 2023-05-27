NIOS Result 2023 Date: Check When and Where to Download Class 10, 12 Scorecard Here

NIOS Result 2023 Date: As per the latest updates, the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is likely to release the results in either the first or second week of June. Once released, candidates who appeared in the april exams will be able to access the scorecard on the official website i.e. nios.ac.in. If reports are to be believed, the board will release the class 10th, 12th results at the same time. Candidates can check out the expected NIOS Result 2023 dates here.

The official notification read that the NIOS result 2023 will be declared within 6 weeks of the conduction of the exam. The authorities conducted the NIOS Class 10, 12 Exam April 2023 from April 6 to May 8, 2023. Successful candidates will receive a merit-sheet-cum-certificate as well as a migration-cim-transfer certificate. Students can use SMS, the internet, or Digilocker to view the NIOS Result 2023.

NIOS Result 2023 Date: When to Download Class 10, 12 Scorecard?

Particulars Dates NIOS Result 2023 Date 1st or 2nd week of June (tentative) NIOS Class 10, 12 Exam Date 2023 April 6 to May 8, 2023

Where to Download NIOS 10, 12 Result 2023?

Those who appeared in the april exams can download the results in both online and offline modes. They can check out various ways to access the scorecard below-

Official Website: nios.ac.in

Digilocker mobile application

SMS

How to Download NIOS Result 2023 Class 10, 12 Online?

Examinees can access the online mark sheet on the official website of NIOS. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to access it-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. results.nios.ac.in

Step 2: Now, click on public examination result 2023

Step 3 : Enter the enrollment number and captcha code

Step 4: NIOS Result 2023 Class 10, 12 will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the scorecard

Step 6: Take a few printouts for future reference

