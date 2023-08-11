NMC's Advisory to Indian Students Applying Abroad for Medical Education Issued

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a notice to Indian students who want to apply for admission to foreign colleges/ universities for undergraduate medical programmes. They are advised to ensure that advised to all conditions prescribed in FMGL are fulfilled before taking admission.

The official notification reads, “lt has been observed that the institutes or Universities abroad are following the curriculum, time frame, and training imparted to the students are not in consonance with NMC regulations being followed in lndia.”

“Therefore, all the students who are desirous to obtain the medical qualification from any foreign medical institutions or universities and thereafter practice allopathy in lndia, are hereby advised to ensure that all conditions prescribed in FMGL are fulfilled before taking admission” it added.

NMC Medical Advisory PDF- Click Here

Any change in the duration of the training, the medium of instruction, the syllabus, the clinical training or the internship/clerkship will result in disqualification in the grant of registration in India. In case of disqualification, only the candidate is held accountable.

FMGs Must Meet Strict New Requirements to Register In India

FMGL Regulations 2021 are published by the National Medical Commission in the Official Gazette of India by notification of November 18, 2021. The terms of duration of the study, medium of instruction, syllabus, and clinical training or internship /clerkship are prescribed in the FMGL Regulations 2021. These conditions are compulsory for allopathy registration in India.

Indian Medical Students Stranded Abroad Face Uncertain Future

Recently, there have been many problems faced by Indian students pursuing medical courses from overseas universities, particularly those who have returned home from Ukraine and China in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war and the COVID-19 pandemic. When they attempted to complete their remaining medical courses in India as a one-off, they were repeatedly told that their foreign universities did not meet the standard of Indian medical colleges.

Also Read: Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registrations To Start Today, Check Information Brochure Here