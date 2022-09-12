NMIMS MBA 2023 begins at nmat.nmims.in, Get Direct Link Here

NMIMS MBA Registrations 2023: NMIMS School of Business Management has started the registration process for the 2023 MBA programme offered by the NMIMS Mumbai Campus. Students interested in applying for the flagship MBA programme can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process.

As per the notification provided, the applications for the NMIMS MBA 2023 programme will be open until October 2022. Candidates applying for the NMIMS MBA 2023 programme must note that NMAT 2023 scores are compulsory for students to qualify for the admission procedure. Students are also required to have completed their Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized institution with a minimum of 50% marks.

MBA 2023 Applications

Steps to register for the NMIMS MBA 2023 Programmes

The NMIMS MBA 2023 registration link is available on the official website. Candidates interested in appearing for the examinations can check the NMIMS official website or click on the link provided here to complete the applications.

Step 1: Visit the NMIMS official website

Step 2: Click on the MBS 2023 link

Step 3: Click on the registration link and enter the required details in the link provided

Step 4: Complete the MBA 2023 application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission

The MBA programme is a two year course divided into six trimesters. The various MBA programmes offered include Finance, Information Systems, Managerial Communication, Marketing, Operations and Decision Sciences etc.

Also Read: CG PET Counselling 2022: Chhattisgarh CG PET 2022 Counselling Registration Begins, Apply Till 16 Sep