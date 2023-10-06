Noble Prize 2023 Announced Check List Of Winners And Categories Here

Nobel Prize 2023: The announcement of the Nobel Prize winners for 2023 is underway. Over the week until each award will be announced until October 9, 2023. The Nobel Prize is awarded to individuals and organisations which have excelled in fields like Physics, Medicine, Literature, Chemistry, and Economics.

Until now, the Nobel Prize has been announced for the fields of Physics, Physiology or Medicine, Chemistry, Literature, and Peace. The first category of awards is Physiology or Medicine followed by Physics, Chemistry, Literature, and Peace. The last award to be announced will be in the field of Economics which will be announced on October 9, 2023. Check below the list of winners in the various fields.

Nobel Prize Winners 2023

Field Winner Awarded For The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2023 Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman Discoveries concerning nucleoside base modifications enabling the development of effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 The Nobel Prize in Physics 2023 Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L’Huillier Experimental methods generating attosecond pulses of light for the study of electron dynamics in matter The Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2023 Moungi G. Bawendi, Louis E. Brus and Alexei I. Ekimov Discovery and synthesis of quantum dots The Nobel Prize in Literature 2023 Jon Fosse Innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable The Nobel Peace Prize 2023 Narges Mohammadi Fight against the oppression of women in Iran and promoting human rights and freedom for all

Nobel Prize in Economics

The next and last category of awards will be for Economics set to be announced on October 9, 2023. The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Science administered in memory of Alfred Nobel was introduced by Sweden's Central Bank emphasizing that it is not a Nobel Prize.

The nominations to the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences is by invitation only and the names of the nominees and other information about the nominations cannot be revealed until 50 years later.