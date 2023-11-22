NTA SWAYAM July 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip Out, Download Link Available Here

  1. Home
NTA SWAYAM exams are scheduled to be held on December 1, 2 and 4, 2023. The SWAYAM exam city intimation slip is now available on the official website. Students can download the exam city slip through the link given here.

Updated: Nov 22, 2023 15:16 IST
NTA SWAYAM July 2023 session exam city slip out
NTA SWAYAM July 2023: The National Testing Agency has released the NTA SWAYAM exam city intimation slip on the official website. Students who have applied for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2023 exams can visit the official website to download the exam city intimation slip. 

To download the NTA SWAYAM Exam City intimation slip 2023 students are required to visit the official website and log in using the application number and date of birth. The NTA SWAYAM July 2023 exam city intimation slip includes the exam centre and exam city details. The advance city slip will help students make their travel arrangements to appear for the semester exam. 

NTA SWAYAM July 2023 session exam city intimation slip link is available on the official website - swayam.nta.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to download the exam city intimation slip.

How to Download NTA SWAYAM 2023 July Session Exam City Slip

The NTA SWAYAM exam city intimation slip link is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps given here to download the city intimation slip.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA SWAYAM

Step 2: Click on the advance exam city intimation slip link provided on the homepage

Step 3: Login using the application number and date of birth

Step 4: The city slip will be displayed

Step 5: Download the NTA SWAYAM exam city slip 2023 for further reference

