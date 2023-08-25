NVS Class 6 Admission 2024 Application Window Closes Today at navodaya.gov.in

NVS Class 6 Admission 2024: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will close the class 6 registrations today: August 25, 2023. Candidates or their parents (on their behalf) can register for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test on the official website: navodaya.gov.in.

Earlier, the deadline was August 17, which was further extended to August 25, 2023. The authorities will open the correction window after two days of registration. The editing can be done in a few fields such as area (rural/urban), category (general/OBC/SC/ST), disability, gender (male/female), and medium of examination

NVS Class 6 Admission 2024 Form Click Here

Documents to Keep Ready Before filling out JNV form 2023 class 6

Check out the list of important details and files below:

Candidate's Signature

Candidate's Photograph

Parent's Signature

Certificate (signed by parent & candidate and verified by Headmaster)

Residence Certificate of Parent

How to Register for NVS Class 6 Admission 2024?

Interested candidates can follow the below instructions to register:

Step 1: Go to the official website: navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the JNV form 2023 class 6 link

Step 3: Fill out the application form

Step 4: Upload the required documents and pay the fee

Step 5: Submit the form and take a printout for future references

About NVS Class 6 Admission Test

The NVS Class 6 admission 2024 test will be administered in two phases: November 4 and January 2024. The exam will begin from 11.30 AM onwards.

How Many Times Can I Appear in NVS Class 6 Admission 2024 Test?

A Candidate is allowed to apply for JNVST only once. During verification of the registration Data, if it is found that the candidate had applied in previous years, the Candidature of the candidate will be rejected.

