NVS Class 6 Admission 2024 Application Window Closes Today at navodaya.gov.in

NVS Class 6 Admission 2024: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will close the class 6 registrations today: August 25, 2023. Candidates or their parents (on their behalf) can register for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test on the official website: navodaya.gov.in.
Earlier, the deadline was August 17, which was further extended to August 25, 2023. The authorities will open the correction window after two days of registration. The editing can be done in a few fields such as area (rural/urban), category (general/OBC/SC/ST), disability, gender (male/female), and medium of examination
|
NVS Class 6 Admission 2024 Form
Documents to Keep Ready Before filling out JNV form 2023 class 6
Check out the list of important details and files below:
- Candidate's Signature
- Candidate's Photograph
- Parent's Signature
- Certificate (signed by parent & candidate and verified by Headmaster)
- Residence Certificate of Parent
How to Register for NVS Class 6 Admission 2024?
Interested candidates can follow the below instructions to register:
Step 1: Go to the official website: navodaya.gov.in
Step 2: Now, click on the JNV form 2023 class 6 link
Step 3: Fill out the application form
Step 4: Upload the required documents and pay the fee
Step 5: Submit the form and take a printout for future references
About NVS Class 6 Admission Test
The NVS Class 6 admission 2024 test will be administered in two phases: November 4 and January 2024. The exam will begin from 11.30 AM onwards.
How Many Times Can I Appear in NVS Class 6 Admission 2024 Test?
A Candidate is allowed to apply for JNVST only once. During verification of the registration Data, if it is found that the candidate had applied in previous years, the Candidature of the candidate will be rejected.
Also Read: IOQM 2023 Admit Card Released at mtai.org.in; Get Direct Link Here