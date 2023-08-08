Odisha NEET PG counselling 2023 choice filling window to close tomorrow, know steps here

  1. Home
Odisha NEET Counselling 2023: DMET will close the choice-filling window for Odisha NEET PG counselling round 1 tomorrow: August 9. Registered candidates can fill in their NEET PG choices online at dmetodisha.in. Check dates here

Updated: Aug 8, 2023 17:45 IST
Odisha NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Odisha will be closing the choice-filling window for state-level NEET PG round 1 counselling tomorrow: August 9, 2023. Candidates who have registered can fill in their Odisha NEET PG counselling round 1 online at dmetodisha.in. 

The Odisha NEET seat allotment result for round 1 will be declared on August 11. Candidates have to the allotted institutes between August 13 and 14, 2023. Those seeking admission to the Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS) and PG Diploma colleges of Odisha have to participate in the counselling process. 

Odisha NEET PG Choice Filling 2023 Round 1 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Odisha NEET PG Counselling 2023 Dates 

Candidates can check the dates for Odisha MD/MS counselling below: 

Events 

Dates 

Odisha NEET PG choice filling and locking

August 7 to 9, 2023 (11:55 PM)

Downloading allotment letter

August 11, 2023 (10 AM onwards)

Reporting

August 13 to 14, 2023

Downloading allotment letter

August 16, 2023

Reporting

August 18, 2023

How to fill choices for Odisha NEET PG counselling 2023?

Odisha National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate counselling for admission to MD, MS programmes choice filling window will close tomorrow: August 9. Check the steps to know how to fill choices for Odisha NEET counselling: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: dmetodisha.in

Step 2: Select PG medical, on the homepage

Step 3: Click on log in for choice-fill/lock - 1st round tab

Step 4: Enter email address, password and click on login

Step 5: Fill and lock choices of courses and colleges

Step 6: Submit and save it for future references 

Odisha PG Medical Admission Highlights

The eligible candidates have to fill in their preferences of colleges as well as courses for Odisha NEET PG/MDS admission. Based on these choices, NEET PG/MDS rank, available seats, and other factors will be granted admission to Odisha PG medical. Check the highlights table below: 

Particulars

Details

Name of admission

Odisha PG medical admission

Counselling conducting authority

Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Odisha

Basis of admission

NEET PG scores or NEET MDS scores

Examination conducting authority

National Board of Examinations (NBE)

