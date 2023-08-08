Odisha NEET PG counselling 2023 choice filling window to close tomorrow, know steps here

Odisha NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Odisha will be closing the choice-filling window for state-level NEET PG round 1 counselling tomorrow: August 9, 2023. Candidates who have registered can fill in their Odisha NEET PG counselling round 1 online at dmetodisha.in.

The Odisha NEET seat allotment result for round 1 will be declared on August 11. Candidates have to the allotted institutes between August 13 and 14, 2023. Those seeking admission to the Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS) and PG Diploma colleges of Odisha have to participate in the counselling process.

Odisha NEET PG Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the dates for Odisha MD/MS counselling below:

Events Dates Odisha NEET PG choice filling and locking August 7 to 9, 2023 (11:55 PM) Downloading allotment letter August 11, 2023 (10 AM onwards) Reporting August 13 to 14, 2023 Downloading allotment letter August 16, 2023 Reporting August 18, 2023

How to fill choices for Odisha NEET PG counselling 2023?

Odisha National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate counselling for admission to MD, MS programmes choice filling window will close tomorrow: August 9. Check the steps to know how to fill choices for Odisha NEET counselling:

Step 1: Go to the official website: dmetodisha.in

Step 2: Select PG medical, on the homepage

Step 3: Click on log in for choice-fill/lock - 1st round tab

Step 4: Enter email address, password and click on login

Step 5: Fill and lock choices of courses and colleges

Step 6: Submit and save it for future references

Odisha PG Medical Admission Highlights

The eligible candidates have to fill in their preferences of colleges as well as courses for Odisha NEET PG/MDS admission. Based on these choices, NEET PG/MDS rank, available seats, and other factors will be granted admission to Odisha PG medical. Check the highlights table below:

Particulars Details Name of admission Odisha PG medical admission Counselling conducting authority Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Odisha Basis of admission NEET PG scores or NEET MDS scores Examination conducting authority National Board of Examinations (NBE)

