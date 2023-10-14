Odisha Schools Closed for Dussehra from Oct 20 to 29; Check School Holiday List Here

Odisha Schools Closed: The state government has announced the closure of schools from October 20 to 29, 2023 for the upcoming Durga Pooja. Also, schools in Odisha will also remain closed today on the account of Mahalaya. Parents and students can get in touch with the school authorities regarding closure and reopening.

As per media reports, the School and Mass Education Department released a notice urging the District Education Officers and Block Education Officers to take measures in this regard.

The Directorate of Secondary Education and the Directorate of Elementary Education issued a notice stating Odisha school closure from October 20 to 29, 2023 for Durga Puja. Schools will now reopen on October 30, 2023.

Odisha Schools Closed: Check Holiday and Reopening Dates

Particulars Dates Mahalaya October 14, 2023 Odisha Dussehra Holidays 2023 October 20 to 29, 2023 Odisha School Reopening October 30, 2023

Odisha Schools Closed: What is Mahalaya and How is it Celebrated?

Mahalayn marks the starting of Durja Puja. Thus, it is considered an auspicious day. Several states, particularly Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and Tripura, celebrate this beginning by performing rituals to Goddess Durga.

All devotees participate in celebrations on this day that include prayer, bathing in the Ganges, and cultural events. On the final day of Pitru Paksha, Mahalaya falls, marking the start of Debi Paksha (the age of the Goddess). The goddess Durga will soon arrive, it indicates.

The ninth day of Navratri, known as Dussehra, falls on October 24, 2023, marking the conclusion of the festival. Navratri starts on October 15, 2023.

Telangana Dusshera Holidays 2023

Apart from the Odisha School Holidays 2023, Telangana Schools and Colleges will remain closed for more than 10 days due to the Dasara Holidays 2023. The state government has announced the shutdown of government and private schools, colleges, banks, and other organisations as Dasara is one of the important occasions in Telangana.