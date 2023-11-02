OFSS Bihar Admission 2023: BSEB Class 11th Spot Round Admission From Today, Check Updates Here

OFSS Bihar Admission 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released a tweet stating that the facility of spot admission has been provided for enrollment of students in class 11th from November 2, 2023 (today). The students willing for spot admission have to meet the principal and request enrollment in the faculty and subject in which the seat is vacant. The respective school heads will provide admission to the students in the vacant seats. Those passed from CBSE, ICSE and other boards are also eligible for BSEB OFSS spot admission 2023.

Who are eligible for OFSS Bihar Spot Admission 2023

Students selected and enrolled in the first/ second list under the OFSS nomination process, who had been given the option of slide-up after enrolment, but were not able to slide up, their enrollment has been automatically cancelled. They will have to apply online again to take admission under OFSS spot enrolment. Or else, they will not be able to appear for the Intermediate annual examination.

Bihar OFSS Spot Admission 2023 Tweet

Bihar Board has tweeted regarding providing the provision of spot admission in class 11th. Check the tweet below:

How to apply for OFSS Bihar Spot Admission 2023?

The students willing for spot admission have to meet the principal and request enrollment in the faculty and subject in which the seat is vacant. The respective school heads will provide admission to the students in the vacant seats.

OFSS Bihar Spot Round Selection List 2023

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the spot round selection list for Bihar class 11th admission 2023. Students can check the OFFS Bihar inter merit list on the official website: ofssbihar.in. Along with the OFSS Bihar spot merit list, BSEB might release the college and district-wise cutoff separately for all three streams: Arts, Science and Commerce. Students are required to enter their district name to check and download the BSEB OFSS Bihar selection list 2023.

Also Read: CBSE to Set Up Office in UAE: Announces Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan