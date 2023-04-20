OJEE 2023 Mock Test Link Activated at ojee.nic.in, Know How to Access

  1. Home
OJEE 2023 mock test link has been activated on the official website. Candidates can take the test by entering their login credentials. Get direct link to access it here.

 

Updated: Apr 20, 2023 16:04 IST
OJEE 2023 Mock Test: As per the latest updates, the authorities have activated the mock test link for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE). The mock tests have been released for various courses. Candidates who are going to appear for the exam can get them on the official website i.e. ojee.nic.in. They can access them by entering the login credentials i.e. username and password.

The authorities have released the OJEE 2023 mock test papers for many courses including M Pharm, B Pharm, BTech, Integrated MBA, M Arch, M Tech Biotechnology, etc. Candidates can get acquainted with the exam pattern through the mock test. They must practice with them before appearing for OJEE 2023 exam.

OJEE 2023 Important Dates

Events

Dates

OJEE admit card 2023 release 

April 20, 2023

OJEE mock test

April 20, 2023

OJEE 2023 exam (CBT mode)

May 8 to 12, 2023

OJEE 2023 Mock Test- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Access OJEE 2023 Mock Test?

Candidates who are going to appear for the exam can take the mock test for familiarity and practice purposes. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to access it-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. ojee.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on mock test link

Step 3: Now, choose from the given courses

Step 4: Enter the login credentials-username and password

Step 5: Read the instructions carefully

Step 6: Now, start attempting the mock test

Candidates must note that the mock test will be based on the OJEE exam pattern 2023. They are advised to download the admit card before taking the test. Candidates must adhere to the exam time while attempting the test. Moreover, it should be kept in mind that the questions in the entrance exam will not be the same as the mock test.

