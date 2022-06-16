PhD Admissions: UGC to allow students to apply for PhD after 4 year UG course

UGC PhD Admission guidelines: University Grants Commission has announced its regulations and eligibility criteria for students seeking PhD Admissions. According to the revised guidelines issued, students can now pursue a PhD after completing their four year undergraduate degree programme.

As per the new regulations, UGC has stated that the students who secure a minimum CGPA of 7.5 out of 10 in the four year UG programme will be eligible for PhD Admissions without the master's degree. According to media reports, the UGC is expected to release the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of PhD Degree) Regulations 2022 by the end of the month and these regulations will most likely come into effect from the new academic session of 2022 to 2023.

Minimum Eligibility to Apply for PhD

UGC Chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar when speaking to the media stated that encouraging four year undergraduate students interested in doing a PhD is important in order to improve the research ecosystems in the Higher Education Institutions which is why four year UG students who have a CGPA of 7.5 and above will be made eligible for PhD admissions.

The four year UG programme is an initiative which will be reintroduced in Higher Education Institutions as part of the National Education Policy. According to the UGC students who achieve 7.5 CGPA out of 10 at the end of their term will be eligible to apply for PhD Admissions. Students from SC. ST, OBC and EWS, PWD Category will be given a relaxation of 0.5 CGPA in order to apply for PhD.

Students must also note that in case the students have less than 7.5 CGPA then one year of Masters degree is compulsory for the students in order to be considered eligible for PhD Admissions.

