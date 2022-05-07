PM Modi Chairs Review Meeting on National Education Policy - NEP 2022 Implementation, Know Key Highlights Here

PM review NEP 2022 Implementation: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a key review meeting to map the implementation progress road map for National Education Policy - NEP 2020. The NEP 2022 implementation review meeting was held on 7th May 2022 and was attended by PM Modi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as well as other senior ministers and officials from education ministry, UGC and NCERT. During the meeting, PM Modi discussed the implementation road map for National Education Policy, including key aspects such as hybrid system of education, implementation of National Curriculum Framework and UGC’s Two Degree Frame Work.

NEP 2022 aimed at Inclusivity, Equity and Quality: PM Modi

During his initial remarks at the review meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that during the last two years, several important steps have been taken to ensure implementation of key initiatives under NEP 2022. He also added that the key goal of National Education Policy 2022 is to bring about equity, inclusivity and quality in the education sector. He also directed ministers and officials prepare a detailed plan for implementation of other key projects and initiatives to achieve this goal.

Key Initiatives at School Level

As per the details shared, the National Steering Committee headed by ex-ISRO chairman Dr. K Kasturirangan has been tasked with the responsibility of developing the National Curriculum Framework, NCF. The framework, which is primarily being targeted at school students and will help them to get quality education. At the meeting, PM Modi also reviewed implementation of key initiatives at school education level including ECCE in Balavatika, NIPUN Bharat, Vidya Pravesh, examination reforms and innovative pedagogies like Art-Integrated Education, toy-based pedagogy. These initiatives have helped bring out better learning outcomes and holistic development of children.

PM Modi also emphasised on the development of hybrid learning model for school children which can be adopted to online and offline learning system to avoid overexposure of technology of school-going children. He also proposed regular health check-ups of school students using technology aided solutions. He also suggested that secondary schools with science labs should engage with farmers in their area for soil testing to create awareness about soil health.

Key Initiatives at Higher Education Level

Higher Education which has been one of the key target areas of NEP 2022 was also part of the review meeting in which PM Modi discussed Multiple Entry and Exit Options for College Students, Implementation of Academic Bank of credit, Two Degree Programmes proposed by UGC were discussed. PM Modi also reviewed development of National Higher Education Qualification Framework (NHEQF) which is at an advanced stage of preparation. UGC plans to revised its “Curriculum Framework and Credit System for Undergraduate Programme” based on the NHEQF.

Multi-Modal Education Framework

Another key learning module which forms and integral part of NEP 2022 has been the Multi-Modal Education Framework. In the recent years, the online open and multi-modal learning have been promoted at school and higher education institutions level. The initiatives launched under multi modal education platforms have played a pivotal role in limiting the learning loss for students during COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, these initiatives have been instrumental in taking education to remote and inaccessible parts of the country.

During the last two years, key platforms that offer Mutli-Modal Education including SWAYAM, DIKSHA, SWAYAM PRABHA, Virtual Labs and other online resource portals have seen a significant increase in registrations. Students and Learners have appreciated availability of study materials and course-related resources in multiple Indian languages, including sign language and audio formats that has aided visually impaired students.

The PIB press release also notes that based on UCG’s Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online Programmes Regulations, a total of 59 Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) are offering 351 full-fledged Online programmes and 86 HEIs are offering 1081 ODL programmes.

