Pondicherry University PG Admission 2023, Registrations Begin Soon, Get Application Details Here

Pondicherry University Admission 2023: Pondicherry University will soon begin the application process for admission to the postgraduate degree and diploma programmes for 2023-24. According to the official notification released by the university, online applications are invited for candidates who have appeared for the CUET PG 2023 exams to the postgraduate and PG diploma programmes. Candidates who have cleared the CUET entrance exams are eligible to apply for admission.

The last date for students to submit their applications is July 31, 2023. The courses for which admissions are being conducted include - M.A./M.Sc./M.Com./MCA/M.Tech./MBA/ M.Lib.I.Sc. (Master of Library and Information Science) / M.Ed. / M.P.Ed./ MSW (Master of Social Work) / MPA (Theatre Arts) / LLM (2 Years) and P.G. Diploma in Criminology & Forensic Science / Intellectual Property Rights.

Pondicherry University applications will be available on the official website - pondiuni.edu.in. Candidates can also apply for admission through the link provided here. The link will be activated as soon as the registrations commence on the official website.

Pondicherry University PG Admission Notification - Click Here

Pondicherry University PG Admission 2023 - Application fee

Category of the candidate Application fee (non-refundable) For each additional course UR/OBC-NCL/EWS Rs.250/- Rs.100/- SC/ST Rs.150/- Rs.50/- PwD / Transgender NIL NIL

Pondicherry University PG Admission 2023 - Registration Process

The registration and application link for Pondicherry University PG courses will commence soon. Candidates can follow the steps given below to complete the applications.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Pondicherry University

Step 2: Click on the Admission 2023 link

Step 3: Click on apply online under PG admissions

Step 4: Fill out the registration form

Step 5: Enter the required information in the application form

Step 6: Submit the application fee as per the courses applied

Step 7: Save all information and click on the final submission link

