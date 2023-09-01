PSEB Class 11, 12 Mid Term Exam 2023 Commences Today; Check Complete Schedule Here

  1. Home
PSEB Class 11, 12 Mid-Term Exam 2023 has begun today: September 1, 2023. Students can check out the timetable here. Check the complete details here.

Updated: Sep 1, 2023 11:04 IST
PSEB Class 11, 12 Mid-Term Exam 2023: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has begun the mid-term exams for Class 11 and 12 today. The exams will be conducted from 8.30 AM to 11.30 AM. The Class 11 students have their economics and chemistry exams today whereas the Class 12 students will appear for the physics, history, and accountancy exams today. Students can also check out the PSEB Class 11, 12 Mid-Term Exam 2023 here.

As per the authorities, the mid-term syllabus for PSEB Class 11, 12 Mid-Term Exam 2023 is from the topics covered for subjects from April to August. The PSEB Class 11, and 12 exam pattern will be in accordance with the model papers. The question papers will be the subject teachers on the basis of model papers and the syllabus prescribed.

PSEB Class 12 Mid-Term Date Sheet 2023

Check out the complete schedule below:

Date

Subjects

September 1

Physics / History / Accountancy

September 2

English (General)

September 4

Biology/ Political Science/ Business Studies

September 5

Computer Science

September 6

Elective: Punjabi, Hindi, English

September 8

Economics / Chemistry

September 11

Mathematics

September 12

Environmental Studies

September 13

Punjabi (General)

September 14

Home Science / Physical Education / Drawing and Painting

September 15

Geography

PSEB Class 11 Mid-Term Date Sheet 2023

Check out the schedule for class 11 exams below:

Date

Subjects

September 1

Economics / Chemistry

September 2

Punjabi (General)

September 4

Mathematics

September 5

Environmental Studies

September 6

Home Science / Physical Education / Drawing and Painting

September 8

Biology / MOP / Geography

September 11

Physics / History / Accountancy

September 12

Computer Science

September 13

English (General)

September 14

Elective: Punjabi, Hindi, English

September 15

Political Science / Business Studies

