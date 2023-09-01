PSEB Class 11, 12 Mid Term Exam 2023 Commences Today; Check Complete Schedule Here

PSEB Class 11, 12 Mid-Term Exam 2023: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has begun the mid-term exams for Class 11 and 12 today. The exams will be conducted from 8.30 AM to 11.30 AM. The Class 11 students have their economics and chemistry exams today whereas the Class 12 students will appear for the physics, history, and accountancy exams today. Students can also check out the PSEB Class 11, 12 Mid-Term Exam 2023 here.

As per the authorities, the mid-term syllabus for PSEB Class 11, 12 Mid-Term Exam 2023 is from the topics covered for subjects from April to August. The PSEB Class 11, and 12 exam pattern will be in accordance with the model papers. The question papers will be the subject teachers on the basis of model papers and the syllabus prescribed.

PSEB Class 12 Mid-Term Date Sheet 2023

Check out the complete schedule below:

Date Subjects September 1 Physics / History / Accountancy September 2 English (General) September 4 Biology/ Political Science/ Business Studies September 5 Computer Science September 6 Elective: Punjabi, Hindi, English September 8 Economics / Chemistry September 11 Mathematics September 12 Environmental Studies September 13 Punjabi (General) September 14 Home Science / Physical Education / Drawing and Painting September 15 Geography

PSEB Class 11 Mid-Term Date Sheet 2023

Check out the schedule for class 11 exams below:

Date Subjects September 1 Economics / Chemistry September 2 Punjabi (General) September 4 Mathematics September 5 Environmental Studies September 6 Home Science / Physical Education / Drawing and Painting September 8 Biology / MOP / Geography September 11 Physics / History / Accountancy September 12 Computer Science September 13 English (General) September 14 Elective: Punjabi, Hindi, English September 15 Political Science / Business Studies

