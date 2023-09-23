Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Registrations Begin, Get Direct Link Here

Punjab NEET PG Round 3 Counselling: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has issued the revised schedule for NEET PG round 3 counselling. According to the revised schedule released, the registration window for the third round counselling will open today, September 23. Candidates participating in the counselling round can complete the registrations for the third allotment round by September 25. The link will be available until 5 p.m.

The Medical Counselling Committee had released a notification revising the cutoff for the third allotment round. Based on this, the state counselling body has revised the schedule and candidates eligible to apply for the counselling allotment round as per the revised cutoff percentile can visit the official website to register for the allotment.

Punjab NEET PG Round 3 counselling registration link is available on the official website - bfuhs.ac.in. Eligible candidates can also register for the NEET PG round 3 counselling through the link given here.

Punjab NEET PG Round 3 MDS Registrations - Click Here

Punjab NEET PG Round 3 MDMS Registrations - Click Here

Punjab NEET PG Round 3 Registration Process

The round 3 registration link for Punjab NEET PG round 3 allotment is available on the official counselling website of BFUHS. Candidates can check the steps given here to apply for the allotment round.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Punjab NEET counselling

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG counselling link

Step 3: Click on the PG counselling registration link

Step 4: Enter the required details in the link given

Step 5: Fill out the choices for allotment

Step 6: Save the choices and click on the submission link

According to the revised schedule, the provisional merit list will be announced on September 28, 2023, while the provisional allotment list will be announced on October 7, 2023

