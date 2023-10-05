Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2023 Dates Soon; Check Expected Schedule, Steps to Apply

Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2023: The Officer of Coordinator announced the Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023 on September 29. Now, the authorities are set to begin the counselling process on the official website: panjiyakpredeled.in. Candidates who have qualified for the exam can participate in the counselling process.

Candidates will be allocated seats in DElED colleges as per the rank and availability of seats. After Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2023 seat allotment is done, shortlisted candidates must report to the allocated institutes along with the original documents for the verification process.

BTSC Counselling 2023 Rajasthan- Direct Link (Available Soon)

The direct link to apply for counseling is given below:

Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2023 Apply Online Click Here

Rajasthan BSTC 2023 Important Dates

Check out the mandatory events below:

Events Dates Rajasthan Pre DElED 2023 exam date August 28, 2023 Result Date September 29, 2023 Counselling starts October, 2023 (expected)

How to Apply for Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website: panjiyakpredeled.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the candidate login link

Step 3: Now, submit the login details

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload documents (if required) and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

Documents Required for Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElED Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

Online Counselling Form

Pre D.El.Ed Scorecard

BSTC 2023 Admit Card

Class 10 Mark Sheet

Class 12 Mark Sheet

Passport Size Photograph.

Valid ID Proof

Aadhar Card of Applicant

Domicile Certificate

Caste Certificate (If applicable)

