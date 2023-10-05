Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2023 Dates Soon; Check Expected Schedule, Steps to Apply

Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2023: The Officer of Coordinator announced the Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023 on September 29. Now, the authorities are set to begin the counselling process on the official website: panjiyakpredeled.in. Candidates who have qualified for the exam can participate in the counselling process.
Candidates will be allocated seats in DElED colleges as per the rank and availability of seats. After Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2023 seat allotment is done, shortlisted candidates must report to the allocated institutes along with the original documents for the verification process.
BTSC Counselling 2023 Rajasthan- Direct Link (Available Soon)
The direct link to apply for counseling is given below:
|Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2023 Apply Online
|Click Here
Rajasthan BSTC 2023 Important Dates
Check out the mandatory events below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Rajasthan Pre DElED 2023 exam date
|
August 28, 2023
|
Result Date
|
September 29, 2023
|
Counselling starts
|
October, 2023 (expected)
How to Apply for Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2023?
Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to register:
Step 1: Visit the official website: panjiyakpredeled.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the candidate login link
Step 3: Now, submit the login details
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Upload documents (if required) and pay the fee
Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout
Documents Required for Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElED Counselling 2023
Check out the list of mandatory files below:
- Online Counselling Form
- Pre D.El.Ed Scorecard
- BSTC 2023 Admit Card
- Class 10 Mark Sheet
- Class 12 Mark Sheet
- Passport Size Photograph.
- Valid ID Proof
- Aadhar Card of Applicant
- Domicile Certificate
- Caste Certificate (If applicable)
Also Read: UPTAC Counselling 2023 Round 6 Choice Filling Window Open, Registration Close Tomorrow