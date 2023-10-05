  1. Home
Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2023 Dates Soon; Check Expected Schedule, Steps to Apply

Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2023 dates will be out soon. Candidates who have cleared the exam will be eligible to participate. Check the required documents here.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 5, 2023 11:16 IST
Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2023
Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2023

Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2023: The Officer of Coordinator announced the Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023 on September 29. Now, the authorities are set to begin the counselling process on the official website: panjiyakpredeled.in. Candidates who have qualified for the exam can participate in the counselling process. 

Candidates will be allocated seats in DElED colleges as per the rank and availability of seats. After Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2023 seat allotment is done, shortlisted candidates must report to the allocated institutes along with the original documents for the verification process.

BTSC  Counselling 2023 Rajasthan- Direct Link (Available Soon)

The direct link to apply for counseling is given below:

Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2023 Apply Online Click Here

Rajasthan BSTC 2023 Important Dates

Check out the mandatory events below:

Events

Dates

Rajasthan Pre DElED 2023 exam date

August 28, 2023

Result Date

September 29, 2023

Counselling starts

October, 2023 (expected)

How to Apply for Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website: panjiyakpredeled.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the candidate login link

Step 3: Now, submit the login details

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload documents (if required) and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

Documents Required for Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElED Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

  • Online Counselling Form
  • Pre D.El.Ed Scorecard
  • BSTC 2023 Admit Card
  • Class 10 Mark Sheet
  • Class 12 Mark Sheet
  • Passport Size Photograph.
  • Valid ID Proof
  • Aadhar Card of Applicant
  • Domicile Certificate
  • Caste Certificate (If applicable)

