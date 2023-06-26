Rajasthan University Admission Registration 2023 Ends Today, Apply for Uniraj UG, PG programmes at uniraj.ac.in

Rajasthan University Admission 2023: The University of Rajasthan admission application process for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes will end today - June 26. Interested candidates can apply for Uniraj admission for UG and PG online through the official website: uniraj.ac.in. It is mandatory to upload all scanned copies of all the specified documents and pay the UNIRAJ application fees.
The UNIRAJ UG admissions are held based on merit in the qualifying examination. However, the varsity conducts PG admissions based on the scores in the URAT PG exam. The entrance exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted from July 6 to 13, 2023.
|
Rajasthan University UG Admission Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)
|
UNIRAJ PG Admission Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)
Rajasthan University Admission 2023 Dates
Candidates can go through the dates and other important related information mentioned in the table:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Last date to apply for Uniraj UG, PG Registration
|
June 26, 2023
|
UNIRAJ admit card for the PG programmes
|
July 1, 2023 at 4 PM
|
URAT PG entrance exam
|
July 6 to 13, 2023
|
URAT PG result
|
July 19, 2023
How to register for Rajasthan University Admissions 2023?
To apply for Uniraj UG and PG programmes, candidates have to fill up the application form in online mode. They must review all the entered information before submitting the application form. They can follow the steps provided below:
- Step 1: Go to the official website: uniraj.ac.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, click UG admission 2023-24 or URAT PG admission
- Step 3: On the new page, read the instructions and complete the registration process by filling required details
- Step 4: After the completion of registration, login by using the registered ID and password
- Step 5: Fill out the online application form
- Step 6: Upload all the scanned copies of all the documents and pay the application fees
- Step 7: Submit, save and take a printout of it
