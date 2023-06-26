  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rajasthan University Admission Registration 2023 Ends Today, Apply for Uniraj UG, PG programmes at uniraj.ac.in

Rajasthan University Admission Registration 2023 Ends Today, Apply for Uniraj UG, PG programmes at uniraj.ac.in

Rajasthan University Admission 2023: Candidates who are yet to apply for Uniraj UG and PG programmes can fill out the form online till today. They can have to visit the official website to register for Rajasthan University UG and PG programmes at uniraj.ac.in. Check updates here

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 26, 2023 16:33 IST
Uniraj Admission Registration 2023
Uniraj Admission Registration 2023

Rajasthan University Admission 2023: The University of Rajasthan admission application process for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes will end today - June 26. Interested candidates can apply for Uniraj admission for UG and PG online through the official website: uniraj.ac.in. It is mandatory to upload all scanned copies of all the specified documents and pay the UNIRAJ application fees.

The UNIRAJ UG admissions are held based on merit in the qualifying examination. However, the varsity conducts PG admissions based on the scores in the URAT PG exam. The entrance exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted from July 6 to 13, 2023. 

Rajasthan University UG Admission Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

UNIRAJ PG Admission Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Rajasthan University Admission 2023 Dates 

Candidates can go through the dates and other important related information mentioned in the table: 

Events 

Dates 

Last date to apply for Uniraj UG, PG Registration

June 26, 2023

UNIRAJ admit card for the PG programmes

July 1, 2023 at 4 PM

URAT PG entrance exam

July 6 to 13, 2023

URAT PG result

July 19, 2023

How to register for Rajasthan University Admissions 2023?

To apply for Uniraj UG and PG programmes, candidates have to fill up the application form in online mode. They must review all the entered information before submitting the application form. They can follow the steps provided below: 

  • Step 1: Go to the official website: uniraj.ac.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click UG admission 2023-24 or URAT PG admission 
  • Step 3: On the new page, read the instructions and complete the registration process by filling required details
  • Step 4: After the completion of registration, login by using the registered ID and password
  • Step 5: Fill out the online application form
  • Step 6: Upload all the scanned copies of all the documents and pay the application fees 
  • Step 7: Submit, save and take a printout of it

Also Read: BITS Pilani 2023 Direct Admission for Toppers Commence, Check Eligibility, Application Process Here

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023