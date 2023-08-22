SC Refuses to Intervene in St Stephen's Admission Process, Asks HC To Decide Soon

DU Admissions 2023: The Supreme Court declined to get involved in St. Stephen College's admissions procedure at Delhi University. According to the top court, any interferences may cause uncertainty among students, especially if the admissions process has already begun. The Delhi High Court was given instructions to move quickly so that students can have confidence in the admissions process from the bench led by Justices AS Bopanna and PS Narasimha.

The change was made in response to St. Stephens College's appeal of the University of Delhi's directive that the Christian quota seats be filled exclusively based on CUET results and without the necessity for an interview. Delhi’s HC two-judge bench asserted that the state has the power to create rules and regulations to govern minority institutions. However, the rules must benefit the minority community. As per media reports, the order stated, “However, it is for the minority institution to decide what is best for the minority community."

According to the court order, the executive committee's insistence on 100% weighting for CUET scores "prima facie shows a complete lack of reasoning as to why the ruling of this court has been given a go-by by DU and demonstrates non-application of mind on their part while making the disputed decision."

DU's notification was in violation of a decision the High Court passed in September 2022, the High Court was informed. Interviews for admission through non-reserved categories cannot be given weight by the college, per that High Court order. Delhi University's attorney general, Tushar Mehta, stressed the interview process's subjectivity. According to him, enabling the same would lead to "payment seats."

The Supreme Court refused to reverse the interim order since the High Court had made it clear that college admissions would depend on how the issue was resolved.

