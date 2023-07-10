Schools closed due to heavy rain, check list of cities that ordered holidays for educational institutions

Schools Closed Due To Rain: As per media reports, the national capital on Sunday recorded the highest single-day rainfall in the last 40 years. Not only Delhi-NCR but many other states including Kerala, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh also recorded heavy monsoon rains. Due to this, the schools in these states have been ordered to remain shut in view of heavy rains and considering the safety of the students, teaching and non-teaching staff for today.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a holiday for all schools for today. Schools across all boards: state government, private and semi-government-aided schools in Delhi will have a holiday today. In Noida and Gurugram as well due to water logging in and around, schools have been ordered to remain closed for all boards.

Check list of cities that ordered holidays for schools due to heavy rainfall

Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that all heads of schools have been sent a notice regarding the closure of schools. The circular released by the Directorate of Education (DoE) stated “In view of the torrential rains since Friday and the Orange Alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), it is directed that all government and private schools shall remain closed for students on July 10 (Monday). Students must be informed, well in advance, about the holiday so that they do not venture out.” The schools have been closed for students, and teachers have to attend schools as usual.

दिल्ली में पिछले 2 दिनों से हो रही मूसलाधार बरसात और मौसम विभाग की चेतावनियों को ध्यान में रखते हुए कल दिल्ली के सभी स्कूलों को एक दिन के लिए बंद किया जा रहा है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 9, 2023

Noida: District Magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Manish Kumar Verma also announced “Keeping in view the heavy rains in the district, on July 10, classes from 1 to 12 in all schools of all the boards of the district will remain closed,” on his Twitter handle. Check tweet below:

जनपद में भारी वर्षा को दृष्टिगत रखते हुए 10 जुलाई 2023 को जनपद के सभी बोर्डों के कक्षा एक से कक्षा 12 तक की स्कूल बंद रहेंगे . — DM G.B. Nagar (@dmgbnagar) July 9, 2023

Gurgugram: The administration announced the closure of schools due to torrential rains and inundated roads. District Collector and Chairman of District Disaster Management Authority Nishant Kumar Yadav stated in an order, “All Government and Private Schools (including Play schools etc.) falling in Gurugram district are hereby directed to remain closed tomorrow i.e. on 10th July in larger public interest and for safety and security of the students.” The administrative authority has also advised corporate offices to provide work from home.

Punjab and Chandigarh: Heavy rainfall in parts of Punjab has caused waterlogging. The Punjab government has announced holidays in all government, private and aided schools till July 13. PSEB has also postponed the re-appear exam for classes 5 and 8 due to the heavy rains. The exams have been postponed until further notice. Schools in Punjab's Chandigarh will remain closed today as some parts of the city are inundated.

ਮਾਣਯੋਗ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸ. ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਦਿਸ਼ਾ ਨਿਰਦੇਸ਼ਾਂ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ ਸੂਬੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਹੋ ਰਹੀ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ ਬਾਰਿਸ਼ ਕਾਰਨ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਦੇ ਮੱਦੇਨਜਰ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਤੁਰੰਤ ਪ੍ਰਭਾਵ ਤੋਂ ਸੂਬੇ ਦੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ/ਏਡਿਡ/ਮਾਨਤਾ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤ ਅਤੇ ਪ੍ਰਾਈਵੇਟ ਸਕੂਲਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਮਿਤੀ 13 ਜੁਲਾਈ 2023 ਤੱਕ ਛੁੱਟੀਆਂ ਕੀਤੀਆਂ ਜਾਂਦੀਆਂ ਹਨ। — Harjot Singh Bains (@harjotbains) July 10, 2023

Himachal Pradesh: The state has recorded 14 major landslides and 13 flash floods till now. The government has ordered all state government schools and colleges to remain shut for two days from July 10 to 11, 2023.

