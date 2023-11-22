Schools Closed In Puducherry Due To Heavy Rain, Check Details Here

Puducherry Schools Closed: Schools in Puducherry will be closed today, November 22, 2023, due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging. Puducherry education minister announced the holiday for the government and private schools. The state of Tamil Nadu has been witnessing heavy rainfall in a few of the districts.

Puducherry Education Minister A Namachivayam in the announcement mentioned that due to heavy rain in the region, a holiday has been announced for all the government and private schools in Puducherry today, November 22, 2023. As per local media reports, following the heavy rain, a holiday has been announced for schools in the Karaikal region as well.

The meteorological department has stated a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder and lightning in a few places in Tamil Nadu's Puducherry, and Karaikal regions for the next two days from November 22 to 24, 2023. District Collectors of Nagai and Mayiladuthurai regions have also stated that the respective school principals can decide on whether to close schools. Reports also suggest a possibility of schools shifting to online mode for classes amidst the rain in the state. Students are parents are hence advised to keep in touch with their respective schools for regular updates.

The District Collector of Chennai announced a holiday for schools last week on November 14 due to continuous and heavy rainfall in the region. IMD forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, and Cuddalore districts last week.

