SCMS Cochin Admission 2023: PGDM Applications Begins, Apply at scms.edu.in

SCMS Cochin PGDM Admissions 2023: SCMS Cochin School of Business, Cochin has commenced the Admissions process for Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) for the 32nd batch (2023-2025). Students interested in applying for the PGDM programme can visit the official website of the institute to complete the registration and application process.

The application process for SCMS Cochin School of Business PGDM Admissions is conducted in online mode. Candidates interested are first required to visit the website and register through the link given following which they can submit the application form and application fee.

SCMS Cochin Business School PGDM Applications are available on the official website scms.edu.in. Candidates can also click on the link available here to submit their applications.

PGDM Admission 2023 - Click Here

SCMS Cochin PGDM Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must have completed graduation in any discipline with a minimum of 50% passing marks from any recognized university

Final-year students can also apply if they fulfill the required criteria for marks

Candidates who have appeared for any one of the following entrance exams with a valid score are eligible to apply- ATMA, CAT, CMAT, KMAT (Kerala), MAT, and XAT.

SCMS Cochin School of Business Admissions 2023:

The mode of SCMS PGDM exam will be online. Eligible candidates are required to pay an admission fee of Rs. 1,000/- . All the participating candidates who seek admission to a two-year full-time Post-Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) are advised to register themselves for the programme and keep checking the institute’s official website for further details.

SCMS PGDM Fee Structure 2023:

Full-time PG Diploma in Management at SCMS, Cochin has an annual intake of 120 students. The PGDM programme covers 6 trimesters and the tuition fee per trimester is Rs. 1,32,500. Moreover, both Hostel Fee (annual payment) and Mess Fee (monthly payment) would cost approximately Rs. 7,700 per month.

How to Apply for SCMS PGDM 2023

Here are 6 simple steps for eligible candidates for admission in SCMS PGDM 2023

Step 1- Click on the online link

Step 2- Register yourself for the PGDM programme

Step 3- Enter valid details & verify the email

Step 4- Fill out the SCMS PGDM online application form

Step 5- After carefully entering all your details, complete the payment procedure

Step 6- Once fee payment is done, submit the application form

Qualified candidates will be selected on the basis of academic scores, performance in group discussions & personal interviews in the final round. For the further admission process, visit scms.edu.in.

