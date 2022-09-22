Shrinivas Dempo Appointed New President of AIMA for 2022

AIMA New President: Dempo Group of Companies, Chairman, Shrinivas Dempo has been appointed the new President of the All India Management Association (AIMA). Shrinivasan will be succeeding Mr. CK Ranganathan, Chairman and Managing Director CavinKare.

Other new appointments at AIMA include Mr. Nihkil Sawhney, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Triveni Turbines who will be taking up the post of Senior Vie President of AIMA and Mr. Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group in the role of new AIMA Vice President.

About Mr. Shrinivas Dempo

Mr. Shrinivas Dempo is the Chairman of goa based Dempo Group of Companies which has diversified interests in industries like Calcined Petroleum Coke, Shipbuilding, Food Processing, Real Estate and Newspaper Publishing. He is also a part of the Executive Council of Goa University and is also associated with a few non-governmental organizations performing Yeoman services to the society which include Charles Correa Foundation, and Goa Cancer Society.

He is also indulged in activities pertaining to Goan Society such as institutions and programmes of Higher Education, Cultural Enrichment, Environmental Conservation, Sporting Excellence and Affirmation Action which all fall under Dempo Charities Trust and Vasantrao Dempo Education and Research Foundation.

Mr. Nikhil Sawhney who is appointed Vice Chairman of AIMA is the Managing Director of Tribeni Turbines and the Director of Triveni Engineering which work in businesses such as Sugar Manufacturing, Alcohol Distillation, Renewable Energy, Industrial Turbines and Gears and Water and Wastewater Treatment Solutions.

He has also helped co-found CII-Triveni Water Institute and is an active trustee of Tirath Ram Shah Charitable Hospital, Emmanuel College India Trust and Ananta Aspen Centre. He is also a member of the Trilateral Commission and a member of various Bilateral CEO forums led by the Government of India.

Ms. Suneeta Reddy is the Managing Director of Appolo Hospitals Group. She was the Finance Director of the company and has spearheaded several fund-raising and investment decisions which have paid a key role in the sustained growth of Appolo Group. She now steers Corporate Strategy, Acquisitions and Operations as the Managing Director of the company and is also the Board member of Several Appolo Hospitals Groupo companies. She is also a member of the South Asia Advisory Board, Harvard Business School.

