Tamil Nadu Schools Closed Today Due to Heavy Rainfall, Orange Alert Issued

Schools in Chennai and other districts of Tamil Nadu will remain closed today due to the heavy rainfall alert issued. Schools are set to reopen from Monday onwards. Orange alert issued for a few regions in the state. Check complete details here. 

Updated: Nov 4, 2023 11:09 IST
TN Schools Closed: Schools in Chennai and Madurai along with several other districts in Tamil Nadu will remain closed today, November 4, 2023. The schools have been closed due to the heavy rainfall experienced in the regions. The holiday has been announced by the respective district administrations. 

As per the notification released, schools in Chennai will be closed today as per the orders issued by the Chennai district administration. The decision to close schools has been taken after taking into consideration the heavy rainfall forecast in the city. Schools will be reopening on Monday depending on the weather conditions in the region. 

According to reports, the weather forecast predicts a possibility of very heavy rainfall in isolated locations in Tamil Nadu today. 

Schools in districts including Chennai, Madurai, Dindigul, Theni, Mayiladuthurai, Kanyakumari, and others will remain closed today. Students are parents have been advised to contact their respective school authorities for updates regarding the reopening of schools.

Tamil Nadu has been experiencing torrential rains in several parts since Friday. The regional meteorological centre has warned of heavy rainfall for the next three days.

The additional director General of Meteorology, S Balachandran stated that heavy rains are likely to occur for the next 24 hours at certain places including Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, Theni, and Dindigul districts. Heavy rains are also expected in certain places including Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Sivaganga, Pudukottai, Tiruppur, and Ramanathapuram districts.

According to the Meteorological Department, an orange alert has also been issued for very heavy rainfall in districts like Kanyakumari, Nellai, Toothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Nilgiris, and Coimbatore. 

