TANCET 2022 Registration Extended Till 23 April, Apply at tancet.annauniv.edu

TANCET 2022 Registration Extended: As per the official information, Anna University has again extended the application and registration deadline for TANCET 2022. Now, candidates can apply for the state-level entrance exam till 23rd April 2022 by 4 PM. They can fill up the TANCET form 2022 online via the official website - tancet.annauniv.edu.

Alternatively, they can also click on the direct link provided below, which will take them to the official website where the online application form is available. Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test or TANCET 2022 is conducted for admission to different PG courses including MBA and MCA as well as for ME/ MTech/ MArch/ MPlan.

What is the Eligibility Criteria for TANCET 2022?

TANCET 2022 is being held for multiple postgraduate-level courses and therefore the exam authority has released or notified different eligibility norms for different courses and programmes. However, in general, for most Master’s programmes, an undergraduate degree in the same branch of engineering is required to be eligible to apply and appear for TANCET 2022. Candidates can check the detailed eligibility criteria for different courses via the link provided below:

What is TANCET 2022 application Fee?

As the application process is being held online, candidates will also have to pay the TANCET 2022 application fee completely online. As per the official notification, candidates from General Category will be required to pay Rs 800/- , whereas candidates from the reserved category i.e., SC /SCA /ST, will have to pay Rs 400/- as the TANCET application fee.

When will TANCET 2022 Admit Cards release?

Going by the detailed schedule published by Anna University, the institute in charge of holding the entrance exam, students will be issued TANCET 2022 admit cards on 2nd May 2022. The entrance exam is scheduled to be held on 14th and 15th May 2022 and hall tickets or admit cards are mandatory documents without which they will not be allowed entry in the exam hall.

