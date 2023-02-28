TANCET 2023 Registration Process To Close Today, Apply at tancet.annauniv.edu

TANCET 2023 Registrations: Anna University will close the TANCET 2023 Registration window today - February 28, 2023. Candidates yet to submit the TANCET 2023 applications can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process.

Anna University which had earlier set the last date for registrations to February 22, 2023, extended the dates for the convenience of the students. The TANCET 2023 exams are scheduled to be conducted on March 25, 2023, from 10 AM to 12 Noon for the MCA programme and from 2:30 Pm to 4:30 PM for the MBA programme.

Candidates can complete the TANCET 2023 registration and application process through the link on the official website - tancet.annauniv.edu. Candidates can also complete the TANCET 2023 registration through the direct link available here.

TANCET 2023 Application Process

The TANCET 2023 application link is available on the offline website. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to complete the TANCET 2023 application process.

Step 1: Visit the TANCET 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the TANCET 2023 registration link

Step 3: Click on New Registration and enter the required details in the link given

Step 4: Use the login credentials to fill in the application process

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

TANCET 2023 Application Fee

The TANCET 2023 Registration and application fee has to be submitted online. After completing the TANCET 2023 application form students will be provided with the fee payment link. Candidates can submit the application fee via Credit, Debit or UPI apps.

Programme Reserved Category General TANCET - M.C.A. Rs.500/- Rs.1000/- TANCET - M.B.A. Rs.500/- Rs.1000/-

