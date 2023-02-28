    TANCET 2023 Registration Process To Close Today, Apply at tancet.annauniv.edu

    TANCET 2023 registration and application process to close today. Candidates yet to complete the TANCET 2023 registration and application process can visit the official website of TANCET 2023 to complete the applications.

    Updated: Feb 28, 2023 16:26 IST
    TANCET 2023 Registrations Process to Close Today
    TANCET 2023 Registrations Process to Close Today

    TANCET 2023 Registrations: Anna University will close the TANCET 2023 Registration window today - February 28, 2023. Candidates yet to submit the TANCET 2023 applications can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process. 

    Anna University which had earlier set the last date for registrations to February 22, 2023, extended the dates for the convenience of the students. The TANCET 2023 exams are scheduled to be conducted on March 25, 2023, from 10 AM to 12 Noon for the MCA programme and from 2:30 Pm to 4:30 PM for the MBA programme. 

    Candidates can complete the TANCET 2023 registration and application process through the link on the official website - tancet.annauniv.edu. Candidates can also complete the TANCET 2023 registration through the direct link available here. 

    TANCET  2023 Registration and Application - Click Here

    TANCET 2023 Application Process

    The TANCET 2023 application link is available on the offline website. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to complete the TANCET 2023 application process. 

    Step 1: Visit the TANCET 2023 official website

    Step 2: Click on the TANCET 2023 registration link

    Step 3: Click on New Registration and enter the required details in the link given

    Step 4: Use the login credentials to fill in the application process

    Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

    TANCET 2023 Application Fee

    The TANCET 2023 Registration and application fee has to be submitted online. After completing the TANCET 2023 application form students will be provided with the fee payment link. Candidates can submit the application fee via Credit, Debit or UPI apps. 

    Programme

    Reserved Category

    General

    TANCET - M.C.A.

    Rs.500/-

    Rs.1000/-

    TANCET - M.B.A.

    Rs.500/-

    Rs.1000/-

    Also Read: MAH CET 2023 Registration for 5 year LLB Course Begins Tomorrow, Know Eligibility Criteria Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories