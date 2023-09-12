Telangana NEET UG 2023 Registrations For Management Quota To Start Tomorrow, Know Steps To Register

Telangana NEET UG 2023: The KNR University of Health Sciences Telangana State Warangal (KNRUHS) will start the registration process for the Telangana NEET UG management quota tomorrow: September 13, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who are interested in applying for the TS NEET UG MQ seats can fill out the registration form after uploading the scanned original certificates through the official website - tspvtmedadm.tsche.in.

As per the given schedule, the registration window will be open at 8 am at September 13, 2023, to September 14, 2023 (upto 6 pm). The provisional final merit position of the applied candidates will be made on the basis of NEET UG 2023 scores.

Candidates who have already registered under the Management quota are not eligible to register again. Those candidates who have already registered for the MQ B-category and want to be considered for the C/NRI category can submit their NRI documents to the given email - knruhgadmission@gmail.com before September 13, 2023 (6 pm).

How to fill out the Telangana NEET UG Management Quota registration form 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps that are mentioned below to register for the TS NEET MBBS/BDS Management quota 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website - tspvtmedadm.tsche.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for TS NEET UG management quota counselling

Step 3: Enter all the required details as required

Step 4: Upload all the necessary documents as asked

Step 5: Make the payment of registration fee

Step 6: Go through the details and submit

Step 7: Download the application confirmation page for future reference

