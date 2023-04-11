  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TISS DAF 2023 Last Date Today, Check Weightage of OA Round Here

TISS DAF 2023 Last Date Today, Check Weightage of OA Round Here

TISS DAF 2023 application form will be closed today i.e. April 11, 2023. Shortlisted candidates can fill out the form on the official website. Check details here

jagran josh
Updated: Apr 11, 2023 13:56 IST
TISS DAF 2023 Last Date Today
TISS DAF 2023 Last Date Today

TISS DAF 2023 Last Date: According to the official schedule, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) will close the Detailed Application Form (DAF) window today i.e. April 11, 2023. Candidates shortlisted for Online Assessment (OA) round must apply on the official website i.e tiss.edu. They are advised to fill out the form by today as the authorities may not provide extensions. 

Only those who fill out TISS DAF 2023 will be allowed to appear in the online assessment and extempore. The authorities have announced the dates OA dates for those who have applied. As per the schedule, the OA round will be held from April 13 to May 6, 2023. 

TISS Selection Process 2023

Stage

Activity

Max Mark

The weightage (%)

Stage 1:

TISS NET

 

Center-based objective-type test

100

50

Stage 2:

Online Assessments(OA)

 

1. Extempore reflection on a given topic

100

20

100

30

  

TISS DAF 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for TISS DAF 2023?

Shortlisted candidates can apply for TISS DAF 2023 on the official website. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to fill out the form-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. tiss.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, go to admissions and choose PG programmes

Step 3: Now, click on how to apply and then application link

Step 4: Enter login details and fill out application form

Step 5: Submit the application form

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

About TISS Online Assessment (OA)

Online Assessment (OA) will be conducted for approximately 20 - 30 minutes by a three-member panel. The main objective of OA is to assess the candidates’ suitability and interest in studies in the chosen programme. There will be two components in OA. The first will be an extempore reflection on a given topic and the second one will be an online personal interview.

Also Read: Assam PAT Registration 2023 Begins at dte.assam.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023