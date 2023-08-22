TN NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registrations Closes Today for Round 2, Get Direct Link Here

  1. Home
TN NEET UG Counselling 2023: DME, Tamil Nadu will end the registrations for the TN NEET UG counselling today, August 22, 2023. Candidates can fill out the registration form through the official website  - tnmedicalselection.net. Get the direct link here.

Updated: Aug 22, 2023 10:00 IST
TN NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DME), Tamil Nadu will close the registration process for the TN NEET UG counselling today, August 22, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are yet to apply for the state counselling can fill out the registration form through the official website  - tnmedicalselection.net. 

As per the given schedule, the candidates can fill their preferred choices between August 24 and 28, 2023. The seat allotment result will be announced on August 31, 2023. Candidates will be able to download the provisional seat allotment letter from September 1, 2023. They can click on the direct link mentioned below to complete the registrations.

TN NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registrations  - Direct Link (Click Here)

TN NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Dates

Medical aspirants can go through the dates related to the Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling 2023 round 2 for government and management seats in the table mentioned below:

Events

Dates

Last date to submit the TN NEET UG round 2 registration form

August 22, 2023

Choice filling and locking

August 24 to 28, 2023

Processing of seat allotment

August 29 to 30, 2023

Allotment result

August 31, 2023

Downloading the provisional allotment order

September 1 to 4, 2023

Last Date of Joining

September 9, 2023

How to register for Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling 2023 round 2 online?

Candidates can go through the steps to register for the TN NEET UG counselling 2023 online.

Step 1: Visit the official website of TN NEET UG 2023 - tnmedicalselection.net

Step 2: Click on the direct registration links available on the screen

Step 3: Select the registration form as per the preferred quota i.e. Government and Management quota 

Step 4: Fill out all the details in the counselling application form 

Step 5: Upload all the valid documents as asked in the given format

Step 6: Submit the TN NEET UG Counselling registration fee 

Step 7: Download and take a printout of it for future use

