TN NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registrations Closes Today for Round 2, Get Direct Link Here

TN NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DME), Tamil Nadu will close the registration process for the TN NEET UG counselling today, August 22, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are yet to apply for the state counselling can fill out the registration form through the official website - tnmedicalselection.net.

As per the given schedule, the candidates can fill their preferred choices between August 24 and 28, 2023. The seat allotment result will be announced on August 31, 2023. Candidates will be able to download the provisional seat allotment letter from September 1, 2023. They can click on the direct link mentioned below to complete the registrations.

TN NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

TN NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Dates

Medical aspirants can go through the dates related to the Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling 2023 round 2 for government and management seats in the table mentioned below:

Events Dates Last date to submit the TN NEET UG round 2 registration form August 22, 2023 Choice filling and locking August 24 to 28, 2023 Processing of seat allotment August 29 to 30, 2023 Allotment result August 31, 2023 Downloading the provisional allotment order September 1 to 4, 2023 Last Date of Joining September 9, 2023

How to register for Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling 2023 round 2 online?

Candidates can go through the steps to register for the TN NEET UG counselling 2023 online.

Step 1: Visit the official website of TN NEET UG 2023 - tnmedicalselection.net

Step 2: Click on the direct registration links available on the screen

Step 3: Select the registration form as per the preferred quota i.e. Government and Management quota

Step 4: Fill out all the details in the counselling application form

Step 5: Upload all the valid documents as asked in the given format

Step 6: Submit the TN NEET UG Counselling registration fee

Step 7: Download and take a printout of it for future use

