TN NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Registration Begin Today, Apply Until August 22

TN NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Tamil Nadu will begin the TN NEET UG 2023 round 2 counselling registration process today, August 21, 2023. According to the tentative schedule released, the link for students to complete their TN NEET UG 2023 registrations will be available at 10 am on the official counselling portal. Candidates who were unable to secure an allotment in the first round can file a fresh registration for the second round until tomorrow, August 22, 2023.

The counselling registration window for the second round will be available on the official counselling portal - tnmedicalselection.net. To register, candidates are first required to visit the official website and click on the registration link provided on the homepage.

When registering candidates are advised to enter all the required details and complete the choice filling for the allotment round. The TN NEET UG 2023 round 2 choice filling window will be available from August 24 to 28, 2023. Candidates can check the round 2 counselling schedule, steps to register and complete choice filling and other counselling guidelines here.

TN NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Registration - Link to be Available Soon

TN NEET UG Counselling 2023: Schedule

Particulars Date TN NEET UG round 2 registration August 21 to 22, 2023 Choice filling and locking August 24 to 28, 2023 Processing of seat allotment August 29 to 30, 2023 Allotment result August 31, 2023 Downloading the provisional allotment order September 1 to 4, 2023 Last Date of Joining September 9, 2023

TN NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 2 Registration Process

The registration window for Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling round 2 will be available from 10 am onwards. Candidates who are eligible to apply can check the registration process here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Tamil Nadu

Step 2: Click on UG courses and select the registration link

Step 3: Enter the required details in the registration link provided

Step 4: Fill out the choices in the choice filling link after logging in

Step 5: Save the choices and click on the final submission link

TN NEET UG Counselling 2023 General Instructions

The candidates who wish to retain the allotment from the first round need not participate in the second round.

Read through the prospectus carefully before starting choice filling.

Candidates should be careful while choice filling and entering the choices in the order of preference.

Candidates can edit their choices before locking, but once locked they will not be allowed to edit.

If the candidate does not lock his/her choices till the last date their choices will be automatically locked

Admission to MBBS/BDS Degrees courses will be conducted through online counselling based on the rank by applying the rule of reservation.

Also Read: TS ECET Counselling 2023 Final Phase Registration to Start Today, Provisional Seat Allotment on August 26