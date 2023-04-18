Tripura TBJEE Admit Card 2023 Released, Check Exam Date and Timings Here

TBJEE Admit Card 2023 Released: As per the latest updates, the Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has released the admit card for Tripura JEE. Candidates who are going to appear in the exam must download the hall ticket on the official website i.e. tbjee.nic.in. They can enter the login credentials to access the admission ticket.

Candidates must note that TBJEE Admit Card 2023 is a mandatory document for appearing in the exam. They are required to carry the hall ticket along with a valid ID proof to the exam hall. The authorities will conduct the TJEE exam 2023 on April 25, 2023.

How to Download TBJEE Admit Card 2023?

Registered candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website. They are required to carry it to the exam hall. Check out the below-mentioned steps to download it here-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. tbjee.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on download admit card

Step 3: Enter the registration number and password

Step 4: Submit the login credentials

Step 5: The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check and download the same

Step 7: Print a hard copy for future reference

TBJEE Exam 2023 Date and Timings

Date & Day 11.00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M 1:30 - 2:15 P.M 2:45 - 3:30 P.M 25th April 2023 (Tuesday) Physics & Chemistry Biology Mathematics

TBJEE Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates who are going to appear in the exam must be aware of the pattern. Check out the exam pattern for Tripura JEE here-

The exam will be conducted through Optical Marks Recognition (OMR) system. The pattern of questions is the Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) type.

The medium of the Question Paper shall be in English and Bengali.

Four different subjects (Physics & Chemistry; Mathematics and Biology) will have Question paper series (P, Q, and R).

Each question will carry 4 (four) marks, i.e. total marks will be 120 (30×4) for each subject.

Each question will have four options (i.e. A, B, C, D) out of which the correct/ closest option (A/B/C/D) is only to be identified in the OMR sheet.

