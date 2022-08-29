TS DOST 2022 Phase 3 Counselling Registrations commence, Apply at dost.cgg.gov.in

TS DOST 2022 Phase 3 Counselling: Telangana State Degree Online Services Phase 3 Registration process commences from today onwards. Students eligible to apply for the phase 3 admissions can visit the official website to complete the Phase 3 Registration and application process.

The last date for students to submit the TS DOST 2022 Phase 3 Counselling Registrations is September 12, 2022. Candidates eligible for the phase 3 registrations are advised to visit the official website to complete the registration and application process.

According to the schedule given, the phase III Verification of Special Category Certificates will be conducted from September 9, 2022 and the Phase 3 allotment list will be announced on September 16, 2022.

TS DOST 2022 Phase 3 Registrations

Candidates who were unable to secure an admission in the phase 2 allotment are eligible to apply for the TS DOST 2022 Phase 3 allotment process. To register for the TS DOST 2022 Phase 3 allotment students can follow the steps provided below.

Candidates eligible for the TS DOST 2022 Phase 3 allotment are required to first visit the official website and login through the candidate login link available on the homepage. Students are required to enter all the required details in the link provided and complete the registration process.

After completing the registrations candidates can complete the application form and upload all required certificates and documents and click on the final submission link.

TS DOST 2022 Phase 3 Web Options

After completing the TS DOST 2022 Phase 3 Counselling registrations, candidates will be able to complete the web option entry process. In the web option entry process students need to enter the choice of course and college as per their preference. The allotment list will be released based on the choices entered by the students in the web option entry process.

