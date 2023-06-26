  1. Home
TS DOST Registration 2023 for Phase 2 Ends Today, Get Direct Link Here

TS DOST Registration 2023 for phase 2 is going to conclude today: June 26, 2023. Eligible candidates must apply at dost.cgg.gov.in . Check the steps to apply here.

 

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 26, 2023 16:43 IST
TS DOST Registration 2023: Degree Online Services, Telangana will close the registration window for TS DOST Phase 2 today: June 26, 2023. Candidates who have not registered yet must do the same on the official website: dost.cgg.gov.in by today. They have to pay the registration fee of Rs 400. Check out the registration steps and TS DOST seat allotment 2023 schedule here.

The official notification reads, "DOST offers single window (DOST website https://dost.cgg.gov.in) for seeking admission into any of the Undergraduate Programmes in any of the State Universities (Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Sathavahana, and Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam, JNTU and TSBTET).

According to the official schedule, the TS DOST Phase 2 seat allotment will be released on June 30, 2023. Candidates will be able to download the seat allocation result on the official website. 

TS DOST Phase 2 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to register is mentioned below:

TS DOST Registration 2023 Official Link

Click Here

TS DOST 2023 Phase 2 Schedule

Check important events and dates below:

Particulars

Dates

Last date for TS DOST registration 2023 Phase 2

June 26, 2023

Deadline to exercise Phase II web options

June 27, 2023

Phase II Verification of Special Category Certificates

June 26, 2023, PH/CAP/NCC/Extra Curricular Activities at All University Help Line Centers )

Phase II Seat allotment

June 30, 2023

Online self-reporting (by online payment of college fee/ seat reservation fee as the case may be) of Phase II by students

July 1 to 5, 2023

How to Apply for TS DOST Phase 2 Seat Allotment 2023?

Eligible candidates can apply for counselling process by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: dost.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the candidate pre-registration tab

Step 3: Complete TS DOST registration 2023 and pay the application fee

Step 4: Now, login to the application form

Step 5: Make changes (if necessary) and submit

Step 6: After submission, exercise web options

