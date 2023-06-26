TS DOST Registration 2023 for Phase 2 Ends Today, Get Direct Link Here

TS DOST Registration 2023: Degree Online Services, Telangana will close the registration window for TS DOST Phase 2 today: June 26, 2023. Candidates who have not registered yet must do the same on the official website: dost.cgg.gov.in by today. They have to pay the registration fee of Rs 400. Check out the registration steps and TS DOST seat allotment 2023 schedule here.
The official notification reads, "DOST offers single window (DOST website https://dost.cgg.gov.in) for seeking admission into any of the Undergraduate Programmes in any of the State Universities (Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Sathavahana, and Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam, JNTU and TSBTET).
According to the official schedule, the TS DOST Phase 2 seat allotment will be released on June 30, 2023. Candidates will be able to download the seat allocation result on the official website.
TS DOST Phase 2 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to register is mentioned below:
|
TS DOST Registration 2023 Official Link
TS DOST 2023 Phase 2 Schedule
Check important events and dates below:
|
Particulars
|
Dates
|
Last date for TS DOST registration 2023 Phase 2
|
June 26, 2023
|
Deadline to exercise Phase II web options
|
June 27, 2023
|
Phase II Verification of Special Category Certificates
|
June 26, 2023, PH/CAP/NCC/Extra Curricular Activities at All University Help Line Centers )
|
Phase II Seat allotment
|
June 30, 2023
|
Online self-reporting (by online payment of college fee/ seat reservation fee as the case may be) of Phase II by students
|
July 1 to 5, 2023
How to Apply for TS DOST Phase 2 Seat Allotment 2023?
Eligible candidates can apply for counselling process by following the steps given below:
Step 1: Visit the official website: dost.cgg.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the candidate pre-registration tab
Step 3: Complete TS DOST registration 2023 and pay the application fee
Step 4: Now, login to the application form
Step 5: Make changes (if necessary) and submit
Step 6: After submission, exercise web options
