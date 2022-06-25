TS EAMCET Admit Card 2022 (OUT): Download Telangana EAMCET Hall Tickets at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET Admit Card 2022 (OUT): TS EAMCET 2022 Admit Cards have been released for the upcoming state-level entrance examination today. As per the latest update, the JNTU, Hyderabad which is organizing the exam on behalf of the TSCHE - Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released the hall tickets on 25th June 2022 during the morning hours. Candidates who are registered to appear for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test, TS EAMCET 2022, can now download their individual hall tickets by visiting the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Alternatively, candidates can also click on the link provided below, which will take them directly to the TS EAMCET 2022 Admit Card Download Page pf the official portal:

Download TS EAMCET 2022 Admit Card - Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Download TS EAMCET Admit Card 2022?

Taking into account the convenience factor of the candidates, the exam authority has published the TS EAMCET 2022 Admit Cards online via the official website. Students who have successfully registered for the entrance exam and also paid the requisite application fees for the same have to log onto eamcet.tsche.ac.in portal to download their hall tickets.

On the homepage, candidates need to find and click on the link for TS EAMCET Admit Card which will take them to the candidate login page. On the login page, candidates should enter their registration number and date of birth in the respective fields and submit them. Upon submissions, the TS EAMCET 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen, which can be downloaded in softcopy - PDF format. After downloading, candidates are advised to take a printout of the same for future reference.

Also Read: Telangana Intermediate Results 2022: TS 1st, 2nd Inter Results Expected Soon at tsbie.cgg.gov.in