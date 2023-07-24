TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 Phase 2 Registration Begins; Apply at tseamcet.nic.in

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test, TS EAMCET counselling registrations have started today: July 24, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the entrance exam can apply on the official website: tseamcet.nic.in before the last date.

According to the official schedule, the last date to apply for TS EAMCET counselling 2023, payment of processing fee & slot booking for selection of helpline centre, date & time to attend for certificate verification for not attended candidates in the first phase is July 25, 2023.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 Registration Link Click Here

TS EAMCET Round 2 Counselling Schedule

Check out the important events below:

Particulars Dates Online registration, Payment Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification for not attended candidates in 1st Phase July 24 to 25, 2023 Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates July 26, 2023 Exercising Options after Certificate Verification July 24 to 27, 2023 Freezing of options July 27, 2023 Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before July 31, 2023 Payment of Tuition Fees & Self Reporting through website July 31 to August 2, 2023

How to Register for TS EAMCET Counselling 2023?

Shortlisted candidates can apply for the seat allotment process by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: tseamcet.nic.in

Step 2: Now, pay the processing fee for web counselling

Step 3: Verify payment status and proceed with slot booking

Step 4: Attend certificate verification and complete registration

Step 5: Now, log in with the registered credentials

Step 6: Exercise web options and save them

Step 7: Print a list of saved options and log out

Also Read: AP EAMCET counselling registration 2023 starts, know steps to apply here