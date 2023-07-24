TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 Phase 2 Registration Begins; Apply at tseamcet.nic.in

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test, TS EAMCET counselling registrations have started today: July 24, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the entrance exam can apply on the official website: tseamcet.nic.in before the last date.
According to the official schedule, the last date to apply for TS EAMCET counselling 2023, payment of processing fee & slot booking for selection of helpline centre, date & time to attend for certificate verification for not attended candidates in the first phase is July 25, 2023.
TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 Registration Link
TS EAMCET Round 2 Counselling Schedule
Check out the important events below:
Particulars
Dates
Online registration, Payment Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification for not attended candidates in 1st Phase
July 24 to 25, 2023
Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates
July 26, 2023
Exercising Options after Certificate Verification
July 24 to 27, 2023
Freezing of options
July 27, 2023
Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before
July 31, 2023
Payment of Tuition Fees & Self Reporting through website
July 31 to August 2, 2023
How to Register for TS EAMCET Counselling 2023?
Shortlisted candidates can apply for the seat allotment process by following the steps given below:
Step 1: Visit the official website: tseamcet.nic.in
Step 2: Now, pay the processing fee for web counselling
Step 3: Verify payment status and proceed with slot booking
Step 4: Attend certificate verification and complete registration
Step 5: Now, log in with the registered credentials
Step 6: Exercise web options and save them
Step 7: Print a list of saved options and log out
