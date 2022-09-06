TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2022 (OUT): TSCHE declares TS EAMCET Round 1 Allotment Results at tseamcet.nic.in

TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2022 (OUT): Putting an end to the anxious wait, the TS EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment Results have been announced today - 6th Sept 2022. As per the latest update, the TSCHE - Telangana State Council for Higher Education, has formally declared the TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Result for the on-going seat allotment process under the Round 1. Candidates who have participated in the TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling can now check their selection process by logging onto the official website - tseamcet.nic.in. Alternatively, a direct link to check the TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2022 is also placed below, using which candidates can check their allotment status.

Check TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Shortlisted Candidates to Complete Self-Reporting by 13th Sept

With the TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Results 2022 declared for Round 1 of the counselling, the next phase of the admission process will begin. Candidates will be required to confirm the seats allotted to them by completing the necessary admission formalities. As part of this process, candidates will have to pay the requisite tuition fee as mentioned by the institute and also complete self-reporting at the allotted institute. The deadline to complete self-reporting by 13th Sept 2022.

How to Check TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2022 online?

Similar to the Results, the TS EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment Results have also been declared online by the exam authority - TSCHE. In order to check their selection status and the provisional college allotment, candidates need to log onto the official website - tseamcet.nic.in. After logging onto the portal, candidates will find link for ‘College-wise Allotment List 2022’. Clicking on this page, will take them to a new page where they will have to select college from the drop-down menu along with the stream or branch option. This will pull-up the college-wise TS EAMCET 2022 Allotment Results.

After checking the allotment status here, candidates can Download Allotment Order by Signing-In through 'Candidates Login' page of the website. To download the TS EAMCET 2022 Allotment Order, candidates will be required to input ROC form number, hall ticket number, password and date of birth and click on submit button. In response, provisional allotment letter will be displayed on the screen and it can be downloaded and saved on your system for future reference.

Also Read: JoSAA Counselling 2022: Check Previous Year's NIT Opening and Closing Rank For BTech Computer Science And Engineering